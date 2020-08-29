New Delhi: India recorded 76,472 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the tally to 34 lakh. Over 1,000 deaths have been recorded in the same time period, health ministry data showed. The COVID-19 case tally in the country now stands at 34,63,973 including 7,52,424 active cases, 26,48,999 cured/discharged/migrated & 62,550 deaths. Also Read - Lockdown in Uttar Pradesh: Religious, Social Programmes Restricted in State Till Sept 30; Weekend Shutdown to be Strictly Implemented

Here are the top developments Also Read - Punjab CM to Quarantine Himself For a Week After 2 MLAs he Met Test COVID +ve

1. The MHA will soon release guidelines for Unlock 4 — to begin from September 1.

2. The COVID-19 recovery rate in the country has improved to 76.28 per cent, but Union health minister Harsh Vardhan said that the pandemic should not be taken lightly.

3. India has tested more than 9 lakh COVID-19 samples each on Thursday and Friday.

4. The Monsoon Session of Parliament will begin from September 14. MPs will be requested to get themselves tested for COVID-19 at least 72 hours before the session.

5. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Friday that the government was thinking of imposing a hefty fine of Rs 1,000 for not wearing a mask. At present, the fine for not wearing a mask in the state ranges from Rs 200 to Rs 500.

Two major examinations — JEE (Mains), NEET — will be held in September. State governments will have to relax lockdown restrictions to facilitate the movement of the students.