New Delhi: The COVID-19 case tally in the country reached 35,42,734, with 78,761 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours. The total tally includes 7,65,302 active cases, 27,13,934 cured/discharged/migrated & 63,498 deaths.

The unabated spike comes at a time when the country is all set for more relaxations starting from September 1. The MHA has issued a detailed guideline for the fourth phase of unlocking in which metro trains will be allowed to resume services.

1. The total number of samples tested up to 29th August is 4,14,61,636 including 10,55,027 samples tested on Saturday.

2. On Sunday, several states are observing weekend lockdowns, perhaps for the last time as from September, the state governments will not be able to observe local lockdowns without consulting with the Centre.

3. Metro trains will start plying with several restrictions from September 7.

4. Political, religious, cultural gathering are allowed with a maximum 100 people from September 21.

5. Delhi witnessed its highest daily spike in the number of cases in August with nearly 2,000 cases on Saturday.