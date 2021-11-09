Jodhpur: Around 80 migratory birds were in the past three days found dead in Karpada village of Rajasthan’s Jodhpur district. The local health officials suspect that the birds have fallen prey to the viral Ranikhet disease.Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Railways To Operate Special Trains With Additional Coaches For Chhath Puja | Complete List Here

As per reports, the carcasses of the migratory birds were first found by local wildlife activist Bhajan Lal Nain on Saturday, who then informed the wildlife department and other wildlife activists, following which the forest department sent a team to the spot.

Speaking to news agency PTI, senior veterinarian Sharavan Singh Rathore said around 100 sick birds are being treated and prima facie they are infected with Ranikhet disease.

As per updates, the samples of some dead birds have been sent to a laboratory in Bhopal and the report is expected to come in two days.

Known as Newcastle disease in the west, Ranikhet is an acute viral disease that affects the respiratory system of avians and is highly fatal.

“We immediately started our investigation and found the deaths caused by Ranikhet disease based on symptoms. In order to make sure that the infection did not spread to other birds, we disposed of the carcasses at a distant place in deep pits to do away with the possibility of dogs or other animals digging out them, said a forest official. The veterinarians also began with treatment of sick birds, which were not able to fly and dropped medicines in water points,” Rathore told PTI.

He further added that the doctors have dissolved medicines in water points so that it could treat the already infected birds and protect other healthy birds from this dreaded infection

He said the doctors team in the district are also trying to keep other flocks of birds from landing at this point until all the birds at the site in question were safe and healthy.

Prior to this, several migratory birds died of Avian Botulism in Sambhar Lake of Rajasthan in November 2019.

(With inputs from PTI)