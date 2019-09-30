New Delhi: More than 80 per cent of Haryana’s sitting MLAs are crorepatis and the average of assets per member of the state legislative assembly was Rs 12.97 crore, stated an analytical report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

Further, out of the total 90 sitting MLAs in Haryana, as many as 75 MLAs possess assets worth over a crore rupees, added the ADR report.

It must be noted that the average assets of the 48 Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs stood at Rs 10.34 crore, that of the 18 Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) MLAs amounted to Rs 13.63 crore, the average assets of 15 Congress MLAs stood at Rs 12.43 crore, thof two Haryana Janhit Congress (BL) MLAs were valued at Rs 80.12 crore, and that of the five Independent MLAs were Rs 13.93 crore, as per the report.

Notably, the ADR report pointed out that of the total 90 MLAs, ten Haryana MLAs have criminal cases pending against them of which six are serious criminal cases. This ADR analysis has been prepared on the basis on the affidavits filed by these MLAs in the 2014 elections.

Five (10 per cent) out of the 48 MLAs from BJP, Two (11 per cent) out of 18 MLAs from INLD and 1 MLA each from INC, Haryana Janhit Congress (BL) and the Independent member have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

While, two (4 per cent) out of 48 MLAs from the BJP and 1 MLA each from INC, INLD, Haryana Janhit Congress (BL) and the Independent member have declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

(With agency inputs)