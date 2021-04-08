Dehradun: At least 88 students of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar district have tested positive for coronavirus and nearly five hostels have been sealed, confirmed an institute official said on Thursday. Speaking to the media, Sonika Shirivastva, a spokesperson of the institute, said all the 88 students have been kept in the Ganga hostel within the IIT premises which has been converted into a special Covid care centre. Also Read - Night Curfew Announced in Ghaziabad From 10 PM to 5 AM Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases

"These students are being kept under the observation of the Haridwar medical officials," said Shrivastva. However, there is no disruption in the online classes of the institute, she said. Shrivastva made it clear that the institute was strictly adhering to all the Covid-19 guidelines of the state government. "We are very strict on Covid guidelines," she said.

Earlier in the day, Doon School in Dehradun has been declared as a restricted zone after it reported 12 COVID-19 cases. Giving the details, District Magistrate of Dehradun Ashish Srivastav on Thursday said the entry and exit to and from the school are restricted and essential goods will be supplied here. He further said that the coronavirus testings will be enhanced and besides Doon School, four more areas have been declared as restricted zones.

Uttarakhand reported 1,109 new COVID-19 positive cases including on Wednesday, taking the cumulative count to 1,04,711.