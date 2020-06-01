New Delhi: India yet again witnessed over 8,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, after which the total count of COVID-19 crossed 1.90 lakh mark. “Spike of 8,392 new COVID-19 cases and 230 deaths reported in the last 24 hours in India. Total number of cases in the country now at 1,90,535 including 93322 active cases, 91819 cured/discharged/migrated and 5394 deaths”, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The fresh jump in COVID-19 cases comes on the first day of lockdown 5 or unlock 1, under which most of the restsrictions have been eased, in a bid to boost economic activities. Also Read - Unlock 1 Maharashtra: Shootings of Films And TV Shows Begin; Radhe, Gangubai Kathiawadi And Maidaan to go on Floors

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state with a total of 67,655 cases, followed by Tamil Nadu with 22,333 and Delhi with 19,844 cases. Maharashtra has also reported the highest number of casualties — 2,286, followed by Gujarat (1,038), Delhi (473) and Madhya Pradesh (350). States that reported more than 5,000 cases are Madhya Pradesh (8,089), Rajasthan (8,831), Uttar Pradesh (7,823) and West Bengal (5,501). Also Read - My Life, My Yoga: PM Modi Launches Video Blogging Contest for Citizens, Winner to Get Rs 1 Lakh Prize Money

Take a look at the key developments: Also Read - Already Battling Cancer, India Boxing Legend Dingko Singh Now Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Total 38,37,207 samples have been tested till now, of which 1,00,180 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours: ICMR

The country’s recovery rate stood at 48.19 per cent this morning. 91,819 people have recovered, the Health Ministry said.

Ganga Ghats in Varanasi remain deserted on the occasion of Ganga Dussehra today, as gathering of devotees is restricted to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. Government has allowed reopening of religious places from June 8.

Gautam Budh Nagar: Traffic congestion witnessed at Delhi Noida Direct Flyway as Police personnel check passes & IDs of people, commuting through the route. The district administration had yesterday said it will keep the Noida-Delhi border shut. As per a report of the district health department, ‘source of infection in 42% of the COVID-19 cases in the last 20 days has been tracked to Delhi’.

Indian Railways has started operations of 200 passenger train services from today. Udyan Express departed from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai, today morning.

Heavy traffic jam seen outside a vegetable market in Mumbai’s Sion area. Maharashtra Government has extended the COVID-19 lockdown till 30th June in the state.

Among the eight northeastern states, only Mizoram extended the ongoing lockdown for another month till June 30, officials said.

Coronavirus has struck the district collector’s office in Indore. A computer operator posted at the Indore tehsil office tested COVID-19 positive late on Saturday evening.

The total number of global coronavirus cases increased to over 6.1 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3,71,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.