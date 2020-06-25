New Delhi: In an unfortunate incident, at least 83 people, including three children, were killed in lightning and thunderstorm in five districts of Bihar on Thursday. Also Read - Former India Cricketer Robin Singh Fined, Car Impounded For Breaching Lockdown Rules

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced Rs 4 lakhs compensation each for 83 people who lost their lives due to thunderstorms in the state.

As per updates from the State Disaster Management Department, Gopalganj district reported the highest number of deaths, at 13, followed by five in Darbhanga, four in Siwan and two each in Madhubani and West Champaran districts.

These people were struck by the lightning while working in their fields, in different blocks of Gopalganj district.

According to officials, Barauli and Uchkagaon blocks reported four deaths each followed by two in Gopalganj and one each in Majha, Kateya and Vijay blocks.

In Siwan, two persons died in Hussainganj and one each in Siwan and Barhariya blocks, district officials said.

Five persons, including three children, were killed and two others injured in lightning strikes in Darbhanga, District Disaster Management Officer Pushpesh Kumar said.

The deceased include two boys in Hanuman Nagar block, a girl in Bahadur block, a woman in a village in Biraul police station area and a man in another settlement under the jurisdiction of Baheri police station.

A couple was also killed while working in their field in Belha village in Phulparas police station area in Madhubani district.

Two other farmers were killed in their respective fields, in two villages under the jurisdiction of Shikarpur police station in West Champaran district.

Heavy rain with thunderstorms and lightning has lashed various parts of Bihar even before the onset of the monsoon in the state.