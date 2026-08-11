‘Over 8,500 suggestions received on exam reforms’: What Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren said amid Jharkhand student protest

The Chief Minister said the government's objective is not merely to discuss existing problems but to develop a robust examination system that is transparent, fair, secure, reliable, and accountable for present as well as future generations.

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(ANI Photo/Naveen Sharma)

Ranchi: Amid ongoing student agitation in Jharkhand over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations, Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday evening again reached out to the youth through social media, urging students and aspirants to participate in reforming the state’s examination system. Soren said the government had received several valuable suggestions from students on improving the examination process and ensuring greater transparency in recruitment tests.

What are the suggestions given under irregularities in recruitment examinations?

The suggestions include conducting OMR-based examinations, introducing a fixed examination calendar, providing scorecards and question papers, increasing transparency in recruitment tests, making greater use of technology, and carrying out necessary reforms within the constitutional framework of both recruitment commissions, including the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC).

“Students’ Voice, With Students”

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said that more than 8,500 suggestions had been received so far under the campaign “Students’ Voice, With Students”, aimed at improving the examination process. This is the third social media message posted by Soren in the last three days addressing young people amid growing concerns over examination-related issues in the state.

The Chief Minister said the government’s objective is not merely to discuss existing problems but to develop a robust examination system that is transparent, fair, secure, reliable, and accountable for present as well as future generations. According to him, the state government intends to address current challenges while creating a recruitment and examination framework that restores confidence among aspirants.

Appealing to young people to continue sharing their views, Soren said that every suggestion received has the potential to contribute not only to reforms in the current examination system but also to improving the future prospects of thousands of students and job aspirants across Jharkhand. He emphasised that examination reforms would not be a government-driven exercise alone and that meaningful public participation, particularly from the youth, would be crucial in shaping the reform process.

The government, he said, wants students’ suggestions to become an integral part of policy changes and institutional reforms. Jharkhand students have been protesting for the past 19 days over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted by the JPSC and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).

(With inputs from agencies)