Visakhapatnam: Over 87 women workers on fell sick due to gas leakage from Porus laboratories company in Atchutapuram, Visakhapatnam. Giving details to news agency ANI, Visakhapatnam SP Gowthami Sali said the health condition of all the workers is stable now and no casualties reported. However, he added that the police are carrying out the investigation into the matter.

Andhra Pradesh | The number of those fallen sick due to gas leakage at Porus Laboratories Pvt Ltd company in Atchutapuram, Visakhapatnam has increased to 87 while no casualties have been reported so far: SP Gowthami Sali — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2022

Andhra Pradesh | Around 30 women workers fell sick after a gas leaked from Porus laboratories Pvt Ltd company in Atchutapuram, Visakhapatnam. At present all workers' health is stable, no casualties reported. We're carrying out the investigation: SP Gowthami Sali pic.twitter.com/3dioEToaMY — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2022

Visuals shared on social media showed unconscious women workers in a bus being taken to a medical facility for treatment.

As per the preliminary report, nearly 30 workers were admitted to a hospital due to the gas leakage from Porus Laboratories. Four of these workers fell unconscious on the spot.

Giving details of the incident, SP Gowthami Sali said that there’s a veterinary drugs company called Porus and right next to that, there’s other apparel company called Brandix, which is in 1000 acres land.

He said there are 1800 people working in a shift and there was a small leak in the scrubber region of Porus company, which led to ammonia gas leakage in the adjacent company, Brandix India Apparel.

This is not the first incident of gas leakage reported from Andhra Pradesh. In 2020, over 11 people died and more than a thousand others were exposed to the gas leakage at about 2.30 AM on May 7, 2020.