Shimla: At least 9 people died and seven were reported missing after flash floods struck parts of Himachal Pradesh and wreaked havoc on Tuesday and Wednesday. As per latest updates, seven people died in Lahaul and Spiti district of the state and two in Chamba. Four people have been reported missing from Kullu district, including one tourist from Delhi. Another three have been reported missing from Lahaul and Spiti.

However, people who are missing are workers who are believed to be trapped under the debris of the landslides. National Disaster Response Force teams have been requisitioned to rescue those trapped.

Giving further details, NDRF Director General SN Pradhan said that his team is trying to assess and help in Lahaul and Spiti. He also added that the climate change is seen as a major reason for the rising number of climate-related incidents.

Flood occurred in Tozing nallah area 7 km ahead of Karga in Lahoul Spiti, Himachal Pradesh late last night. 6 dead bodies retrieved from the area by rescue teams of 2nd Battalion ITBP till now. #Himveers #FirstResponders pic.twitter.com/hDGDM4sAYR — ITBP (@ITBP_official) July 28, 2021

Taking preventive measures, the people of Darcha village in Lahaul and Spiti have been moved to safer places after the water level of the Bhaga river went up.

As per updates, 12 labourers were washed in flash floods around 8 PM on Tuesday in Lahaul-Spiti’s Udaipur. Seven bodies were recovered, two rescued with injuries and three are still missing.

Four of the dead are from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi while one is from Reasi of Jammu and Kashmir. Two bodies are yet to be identified.

The dead have been identified as Sher Singh (62), Mehar Chand (50), Nirath Ram (42) and Room Singh (41), all from Mandi; and Mohamed Slaim of Kunderdhan in Reasi, J-K.

Lahaul-Spiti Deputy Commissioner Neeraj Kumar told PTI that a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) had been requisitioned for rescuing the labourers trapped under the debris of the landslide.

In Chamba, a helper on an earth-moving machine, Nikku of Salooni, was washed away in a flash flood. Sunil Kumar of the district died after he suddenly fell from a cliff.

In Kullu, 26-year-old Poonam and her four-year-old son Nikunj were swept away in the Brahamganga, a tributary of the Parvati river, near Manikaran around 6.15 am on Wednesday due to a sudden surge in the water level, Mokhta said.

In Lahaul-Spiti, several roads have been blocked and around 60 vehicles are stranded due to multiple landslides. Many roads in parts of the state have been blocked due to landslides.

The Shimla Meteorological Centre has issued a “red” weather warning. According to the Darcha police check-post, the water level in the river increased considerably due to the heavy rainfall, damaging three shops near the river bank.