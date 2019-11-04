New Delhi: At a time when the Punjab government initiated a number of actions against farmers for burning stubbles in the state for causing air pollution in neighbouring states, Chief Agriculture Officer Ludhiana Baldev Singh on Monday said approximately 90 challans have been issued in Ludhiana alone for stubble burning. He also informed that the cases of stubble burning in Ludhiana this year have been less than the last year.

“In Ludhiana district, approximately 90 challans have been issued for stubble burning. Cases of stubble burning in Ludhiana this year have been lesser than the last year,” Baldev Singh said.

Chief Agriculture Officer, Ludhiana, Baldev Singh: In Ludhiana district, approximately 90 challans have been issued for stubble burning. Cases of stubble burning in Ludhiana this year have been lesser than the last year. #Punjab pic.twitter.com/e4lyBGh91v — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2019

The development comes as the state government on November 3 said that the action has been initiated against as many as 2,923 farmers so far in the 20,729 cases of stubble burning reported till November 1.

On the other hand, the district administration in Haryana on November 2 had also penalised 133 farmers with the minimum fine of Rs 2,500 for burning stubbles in the state.

The development with regards to the series of actions from the state governments comes as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal implemented the Odd-Even scheme from November 4 to 15, 2019 to combat the pollution menace.

Kejriwal accused the neighbouring states of causing pollution in the national capital.On Sunday, he also sought the Central government’s assistance to combat air pollution caused by stubble burning in neighbouring states.

Meanwhile, Harinder Singh Lakhowal, general secretary of Bharatiya Kisan Union, Punjab, expressed displeasure over the Supreme Court ruling on stubble burning and said their demand for direct subsidy hasn’t been met yet as indirect subsidy doesn’t reach them.

“We’re saddened by Supreme Court’s ruling on stubble burning. We are asking for direct subsidy as indirect subsidies don’t reach us. Since our demands are not met, we will have to burn stubble,” he added.

Air Quality Index (AQI) continued to be severe for 5th day in the national capital and a layer of tick smog covered the area in the national capital and its neighbouring states.