New Delhi: As many as 65,025 rape cases were reported in 2021 in India and the accused were known to the victims in 96.8 per cent of the cases, the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data revealed. Rajasthan recorded the maximum number of rape cases at 6,337, followed by Madhya Pradesh (2,947) and Uttar Pradesh (2,845).
NCRB data on rape cases against women – Top points
- As per the NCRB report, Rajasthan reported maximum rape cases at 6,337 in 2021 where 95.8 per cent of the victims knew the accused. In Madhya Pradesh, which registered the second highest rape cases at 3,515, 99.1 per cent of the victims knew the offender.
- In five states – Maharashtra, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland and Sikkim – 100 per cent of victims knew their rapists from before, according to the NCRB report.
- In six other states – Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Telangana – 99 per cent of women knew their offenders.
- The maximum number of rape cases in India were committed by “family, friends, neighbours or other known persons”.
- As per the numbers, the crime rate in the country has increased by more than 19 per cent compared to the previous year (2020).
- While Rajasthan ranks second after Uttar Pradesh in overall crime against women, it continues to be ahead in rape cases.
- In the year 2020, the registered cases of rape in Rajasthan were 5,310, which saw a 19.34 per cent rise in 2021.
- A total of 4,28,278 cases of crime against women were registered across the country in the year 2021. While Uttar Pradesh tops with 56,083 cases, it is followed by Rajasthan where 40,738 cases have been registered. Last year, Maharashtra ranked third with 39,526 cases and West Bengal fourth with 35,884 cases.