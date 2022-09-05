New Delhi: As many as 65,025 rape cases were reported in 2021 in India and the accused were known to the victims in 96.8 per cent of the cases, the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data revealed. Rajasthan recorded the maximum number of rape cases at 6,337, followed by Madhya Pradesh (2,947) and Uttar Pradesh (2,845).Also Read - Class 2 Girl Student Raped in Govt School Toilet in Bihar's Begusarai, Police Swing Into Action After Villagers Protest

NCRB data on rape cases against women – Top points