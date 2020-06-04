New Delhi: In a significant development, the Central government on Thursday banned 960 foreign nationals for 10 years from travelling to India for their involvement in Tablighi Jamaat activities, sources at the Central government told news agency ANI. Also Read - 'They Are Terrorists And we Are Giving Them VIP Treatment': Video of Kanpur Medical College Principal Making Derogatory Remarks Against Tablighi Jamaat And Muslims Goes Viral

These 960 foreign nationals were blacklisted by the Union Home Ministry on April 2 this year for their alleged role in the Tablighi Jamaat activities in the country.

Apart from blacklisting, the MHA had also cancelled their visas after finding they were involved in Tablighi Jamaat activities violating their visa conditions.

Moreover, the Home Minister’s Office had asked Delhi Police and police chiefs of other states, where these foreigners were living, to take legal action under the Foreigners Act and the Disaster Management Act.

“The home ministry has blacklisted 960 foreigners and their Indian visas have also been cancelled for their involvement in Tablighi Jamaat activities while coming on tourist visas,” the home minister’s office had tweeted in Hindi.