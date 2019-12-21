Raipur: Expressing concerns over the proposed nationwide National Register of Citizens exercise, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday said if that if NRC is implemented, over half the population in his state will not be able to prove their citizenship as they neither have land nor land records.

He also said that half the people in the state do not possess any document to prove their citizenship as their ancestors were illiterate who migrated to different villages or states.

The CM gave this statement while talking to reporters on Friday evening and asserted that he will oppose the NRC exercise just like Mahatma Gandhi had opposed the identification scheme of Britishers in Africa in 1906.

“In Chhattisgarh, there are 2.80 crore people and more than half of them will not be able to prove their citizenship. They neither have land records nor land. Their forefathers were illiterate. Most of them migrated to other villages or states. From where they will bring the 50-100 years old documents,” PTI quoted Baghel as saying.

Calling the NRC as an unnecessary burden on people, Baghel further said that there are several agencies to check infiltration in the country.

“The agencies can take action against the infiltrators. But how come they (Centre) can trouble the common people,” he said.

On Wednesday too, Baghel had slammed the BJP and said that if the NRC is implemented, then he will be the first person not to sign it.

“If the NRC is implemented, I will be the first person not to sign the register. In South Africa, Gandhi ji started a movement against ‘angrez’, similarly, we will oppose these ‘kale angrez’ here,” Baghel said.

(With Agency inputs)