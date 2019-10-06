New Delhi: After meeting Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Sunday tweeted that she has finally received an “overdue” hug from “Hasina Ji” whom she had waited to meet again for a long time.

Not only that, Priyanka Gandhi also posted a picture in which she could be seen hugging Sheikh Hasina with former prime minister Manmohan Singh standing beside them.

“An overdue hug from Sheikh Hasina Ji whom I have been waiting to meet again for a long time. Her strength in overcoming deep personal loss and hardship and fighting for what she believed in with bravery and perseverance is, and always will be a great inspiration for me,” Priyanka Gandhi tweeted.

Sonia Gandhi’s meeting with Hasina came “especially considering the bond of friendship between the two families”, said a Congress statement.

In the meeting, she recalled with gratitude India’s support for Bangladesh’s liberation and the special bond of friendship that her father and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman shared with Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, the statement said, adding she also revisited the period after his assassination when she lived in exile in Delhi.

Sonia Gandhi congratulated Sheikh Hasina on winning the 3rd consecutive term as Prime Minister with the people of Bangladesh reaffirming their trust in her leadership and vision, while Manmohan Singh complimented her for the impressive economic growth made by the country and her initiatives that have led to commendable improvement of social indicators, particularly health and education.

Sheikh Hasina is in the national capital to attend a four-day India Economic Summit of the World Economic Forum (WEF). In the bilateral meet on Saturday, the two Prime Ministers jointly launched three projects.

Besides this, they also inked seven pacts on various issues of mutual interest like the use of ports, water sharing, education, culture and coastal surveillance.

