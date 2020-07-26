New Delhi: A study conducted by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has revealed that fever was never a predominant symptom of deadly COVID-19 or coronavirus. It asserted that only 17 per cent patients out of the total 144 admitted had fever in the initial days of the pandemic sometime in March-April. Also Read - No Lockdown But Still Remarkable Improvement, Centre Will Ask States to Follow Delhi COVID-19 Model

The study published in the Indian Council of Medical Research's (ICMR) Indian Journal of Medical Research (IJMR) further claimed that overemphasis on fever as a predominant symptom may lead to several cases being missed.

"Fever was present in only 17% of our patients, which was far less compared to other reports across the globe, including the Chinese cohort in whom 44% had fever at the time of presentation and 88% developed fever during the hospital stay," the study read.

It added that more than 44 per cent of the hospitalised patients were asymptomatic at the time of hospital admission and remained so throughout.

Coronavirus in India

Meanwhile, India’s tally of coronavirus cases have reached 13,85,522 and death toll mounted to 32,063. The country, in the last 24 hours, recorded 48,661 positive cases and 705 fatalities. In spite of that, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has underlined that the recovery rate among coronavirus-infected patients in the country is 63.45 per cent while the mortality rate is 2.3 per cent.