Overhead Water Tank Falls On Platform At Bardhaman Railway Station, 3 Killed, 10 Injured

Reportedly, a one-and-a-half lakh-litre water tank fell on the platforms when several passengers were waiting at the railway station.

Kolkata: At least 3 people were killed and 10 other suffered serious injuries after a large overhead water tank fell on a platform of Bardhaman railway station in West Bengal. The injured persons were sent to Bardhaman Medical College and Hospital.

The accident took place around 12:08 on Wednesday when a large metal water tank fell on waiting passengers on the combined platforms 2 and 3 at Bardhaman station, the ER official said. The train movement through platforms 1, 2 and 3 at the station has been suspended, he added.

Railway officials, including RPF and GRP personnel, alongside the state fire services department crew were engaged in rescuing the affected passengers, it was learned. The deaths were confirmed by the superintendent of the hospital.

