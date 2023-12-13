By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Overhead Water Tank Falls On Platform At Bardhaman Railway Station, 3 Killed, 10 Injured
Reportedly, a one-and-a-half lakh-litre water tank fell on the platforms when several passengers were waiting at the railway station.
Kolkata: At least 3 people were killed and 10 other suffered serious injuries after a large overhead water tank fell on a platform of Bardhaman railway station in West Bengal. The injured persons were sent to Bardhaman Medical College and Hospital.
Trending Now
The accident took place around 12:08 on Wednesday when a large metal water tank fell on waiting passengers on the combined platforms 2 and 3 at Bardhaman station, the ER official said. The train movement through platforms 1, 2 and 3 at the station has been suspended, he added.
You may like to read
Railway officials, including RPF and GRP personnel, alongside the state fire services department crew were engaged in rescuing the affected passengers, it was learned. The deaths were confirmed by the superintendent of the hospital.
বর্ধমান স্টেশনে হুড়মুড়িয়ে ভাঙল জলের ট্যাঙ্ক! মৃত্যু তিন যাত্রীর, আহত বহু মানুষ, বন্ধ ট্রেন চলাচল।
বর্ধমান স্টেশনে ২ এবং ৩ নম্বর প্ল্যাটফর্মের মাঝে একটি জলের ট্যাঙ্ক হুড়মুড়িয়ে ভেঙে পড়ে।#Bardhaman #IndianRailways pic.twitter.com/qWzqy63WG6
— Rakesh Dey (রাকেশ দে)💚 (@rakeshDeytmc) December 13, 2023
Reportedly, a one-and-a-half lakh-litre water tank fell on the platforms when several passengers were waiting at the railway station.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.