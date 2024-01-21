‘Overwhelmed, Over The Moon’: Ex-Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subhash Chandra To Attend Ram Mandir ‘Pran Pratishtha’ Ceremony

Dr Subhash Chandra, who has been in Ayodhya from the past few days, was taken on a tour of the majestic Ram Temple premises by Nripendra Mishra-- the chairman of the Ram Temple construction committee.

Dr Chandra with Nripendra Mishra at Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

Ram Mandir Consecration: “I am overwhelmed, over the moon. Lord Ram has called me here,” said former Rajya Sabha MP and Essel Group chief Dr Subhash Chandra who is in Ayodhya to attend the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony on Monday (January 22).

Dr Chandra, who has been in Ayodhya from the past few days, was taken on a tour of the majestic Ram Temple premises by Nripendra Mishra– the chairman of the Ram Temple construction committee. Mishra briefed Dr Chandra about the temple’s architecture and features ahead of tomorrow’s Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

‘Grateful, overwhelmed’

Expressing his joy and excitement on being able attend the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony, Dr Chandra said he was grateful and overwhelmed that Lord Ram had called him to witness the grand event.

“I am over the moon and overwhelmed that Lord Ram called me here to witness his arrival in Ayodhya. I am hopeful of getting Lord Ram’s darshan as well. As a youth, we had dreamt of this day 45 years ago here in Ayodhya and that has been fulfilled today. No greater human wish can be fulfilled than this. This is a miracle of the god and victory of Dharma,” said the Essel Group Chairman.

‘Lord Ram symbol of justice, virtue’

Earlier, Dr Chandra visited the Ram Ki Pauri in temple town Ayodhya on Thursday an expressed his happiness after witnessing the progress of the iconic Ram temple. Hailing the Ram Mandir ‘Pran Pratishtha’ as a joyous occasion for the entire country, Dr Chandra described as Lord Ram as ‘a symbol of righteousness and justice’ and urged people to take lessons from His ideals and virtues.

Asked how he felt upon being invited as a guest for the Ram Mandir ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony, the Essel Group chairman expressed his joy and excitement for the January 22 event.

Dr. Subhash Chandra, 73, the media baron, who is recognized as one of forces that revolutionized the broadcast industry in India, recounted his first came to Ayodhya as a young man 45 years ago and how he felt agony that a temple situated at the birthplace of Lord Ram, had been razed by a foreign invader and a mosque erected at the place.

“I had agony in my heart when I came to Ayodhya 45 years back during my youth and saw that the temple at the birthplace of Lord Ram was destroyed by a foreign invader. Indian muslims should understand that a foreign invader demolished the Ram Mandir before constructing a mosque at the very same place,” said Dr. Chandra.

Ram Mandir ‘Pran Pratishtha’

Ayodhya is geared up to host the grand consecration ceremony at the Ram temple on January. The ‘Pran Pratishtha’ rituals will be performed in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will unveil the Ram Lalla idol to the world.

Ahead of the ceremony, elaborate security deployments and arrangements have also been made across the temple city.

The entire temple city is drenched in religious fervour with its streets filled with strains of songs such as ‘Ram Aayenge’ and ‘Awadh Mein Ram Aayen Hain’ as devotees wait eagerly for the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ at the Ram temple tomorrow.

