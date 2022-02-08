New Delhi: The man who allegedly fired at the vehicle of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi claimed he was reportedly “hurt” by the speech of the MP’s brother – Akbaruddin Owaisi. Sachin Sharma, the man who was arrested for being involved in the attack of AIMIM chief’s vehicle, in a confession video claimed that he was miffed due to a speech by Owaisi’s brother Akbaruddin where he reportedly said Muslims “ruled India for 800 years”, according to a report by Times Now.Also Read - Amit Shah Requests Asaduddin Owaisi to 'Accept Z Cover' as Security Threat Still Persists

“In 2014, Akbaruddin Owaisi had said that Taj Mahal and Qutub Minar belongs to our forefathers (sic)… So I was hurt because of that statement,” Sachin Sharma was quoted as saying in the report.

Akbaruddin Owaisi had earlier claimed that “Charminar, Jama Masjid, Mecca Masjid, Qutub Minar were given to the country” by his forefathers.

“There is no need to be afraid. Today, they are asking what does a Muslim have? I have this to say — you want to check my papers. For 800 years, I have ruled this country. This country belonged to me, belongs to me, and will continue to be mine. My forefathers gave this country Charminar, Jama Masjid, Mecca Masjid, Qutub Minar. The Red Fort, on which the prime minister of this country hoists the tricolor, was also given to you by my forefathers. Do you want papers? Look, the Charminar is the biggest proof that my forefathers have made it (sic),” Akbaruddin Owaisi had said in 2020, according to the report.

Shots were fired at the car of Asaduddin Owaisi on February 3 in Uttar Pradesh following which two persons were arrested and arms were also recovered. Owaisi had reached Delhi safely after the incident. No one was injured in the incident.

The police have lodged an FIR on the attempt to murder charge in the case and arrested two accused in the case. The duo has been remanded in judicial custody.

“One of the accused has been identified as Sachin, a resident of Badalpur in Gautam Buddh Nagar while the other is Shubham, a native of Nakur in Saharanpur,” police said in a statement.

Two pistols were seized from their possession and a Maruti Alto car has also been impounded in connection with the case, police said.

Hapur Superintendent of Police Deepak Bhookar told PTI, “The weapons used to fire at Asaduddin Owaisi at Chhijrasi toll plaza, were bought from Meerut.”