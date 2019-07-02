New Delhi: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday condemned the attack on a temple in national capital and demanded that the culprits be prosecuted and convicted in a time-bound manner.

Earlier on Monday, a fight over parking a scooter in old Delhi’s Chawri Bazaar area took a communal turn after the temple was vandalised.

“This act of vandalism is highly condemnable & I demand that the culprits be prosecuted & convicted in a time-bound manner,” the Hyderabad MP tweeted.

He added,”Attack on any place of worship or worshippers is an attack on the very pluralism and diversity of our dear country.”

Earlier in the day, three people, including a minor, were arrested in connection with the incident. Union Minister and Chandni Chowk MP Dr Harsh Vardhan also visited Hauz Qazi area today morning to take stock of the situation. He appealed people to maintain harmony.