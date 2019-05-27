AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday hit out at yoga guru Baba Ramdev over his comments that the country is not ready to deal with its population explosion and for suggesting measures like limiting voting rights to two children only.

Owaisi, who was re-elected from Hyderabad constituency in the recent Lok Sabha election, questioned in a tweet why ideas from people like Ramdev get undue attention.

There is no law preventing people from saying downright unconstitutiona things, but why do Ramdev’s ideas receive undue attention? That he can do a thing with his stomach or move about his legs shouldn’t mean @narendramodi lose his right to vote just because he’s the 3rd kid https://t.co/svvZMa4aZy — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) May 27, 2019

The yoga guru Sunday opined that India is not ready to deal with its population explosion and suggested some measures like denying voting rights and other government services to the third children onwards.

Addressing a press conference in Haridwar, he said the country’s population should not be allowed to go beyond 150 crores.

“This is only possible if we enact legislation denying voting rights to the third or higher children of a parent. Such children should also be denied right to contest elections and other government services,” he had suggested.