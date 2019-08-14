New Delhi: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief, Asaduddin Owaisi, came down heavily on the Centre for their decision to revoke Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Owaisi said that the government was only interested in the land of Kashmir but not in the welfare of people living there, terming it “love for power and not justice”, ANI reported on Wednesday.

“I know this government has love for Kashmir, but not for Kashmiris. I know it has love for the land but no love for those who live there. It loves power but not justice. They only want to retain power. But I shall remind that no one lives or rules for eternity (sic),” the AIMIM chief said while addressing an Eid Milap at his party’s office on Tuesday night.

Mounting an attack on Modi, Owaisi said the PM lacks political wisdom like that of leaders such as Nehru and Sardar Patel, who took decisions on Kashmir keeping the nation’s interest in mind. “PM Modi doesn’t have political wisdom like Sardar Patel & Pt. Nehru had. When they took a decision on Kashmir, they did so in the interest of the nation. He is claiming that they’re following Shyama Prasad, but they don’t know he had acknowledged Article 370.”

Further, he also called out Rajinikanth for praising PM Modi and Amit Shah on the revocation of Article 370. “A Tamil Nadu actor (Rajinikanth) called PM Modi and Amit Shah “Krishna and Arjun” for abrogating Article 370 from J&K. Then who are Pandavas & Kauravas in this situation? Do you want another ‘Mahabharat’ in the country?,” Owaisi asked.

It must be noted that apart from Owaisi, the Congress party has also slammed the Centre on its decision to revoke Article 370 of the Constitution from Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, security has been stepped up in the Valley and movement further restricted ahead of Independence Day on Thursday, even as the government has claimed that restrictions imposed after the repeal of Article 370 would be a removed in a ‘phased manner’.

There has been lockdown in J&K since the Centre revoked Article 370 that pertained to the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and decided to bifurcate it into two Union Territories.