New Delhi: Soon after the Shiv Sena extended support to the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 earlier in the day, AIMIM chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday called the party’s support a ‘Bhangra politics’. He also said that the Sena writes ‘secular’ in common minimum programme and then how it supports the Bill which is against secularism and Article 14?

“This is ‘Bhangra politics’. They write ‘secular’ in common minimum programme and this Bill is against secularism and Article 14 of the Indian Constitution. It is politics of opportunism,” Owaisi said.

Asaduddin Owaisi on Shiv Sena supported #CitizenshipAmendmentBill2019 in Lok Sabha: This is 'Bhangra politics'. They write 'secular', in common minimum programme, this bill is against secularism and Article 14. It is politics of opportunism. pic.twitter.com/3H2V95etB0 — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2019

However, the Sena later changed its stand on the support for the Bill and said it will not support unless the party’s queries in the Rajya Sabha were addressed well.

“We will not give support to the Bill unless things are clear. If any citizen is afraid of this Bill than one must clear their doubts. They are our citizens so one must answer their questions too,” Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray was quoted as saying by ANI.

The Sena also slammed the BJP for its stand on the Bill, and said, “Terming anyone who disagrees as a traitor is their illusion. We have suggested changes in the Citizenship Amendment Bill we want in the Rajya Sabha. It is an illusion that only BJP cares for the country.”

Notably, Thackeray issued the statement after his party’s MP Arvind Sawant said that the support for the Bill will continue in the Rajya Sabha as well because of ‘national interest’.

“We will support the Bill. Do we have different roles? Shiv Sena always takes the stand which is good for the national interest. This is not anyone’s monopoly,” he had told ANI.

After heated debated for the whole day, the Bill that seeks to give citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zorastrian communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, was passed in Lok Sabha on Monday.