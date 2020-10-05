We have often come across people in news becoming rich by selling old things in the new age world. Old objects having ‘antique’ value are highly sought in the international market and can bring one a lot of money. Also Read - Unlock 3: Religious Places in J-K to Open From Aug 16, Touching Idols Not Allowed | Check SOPs

Such an opportunity can be discovered on several e-commerce websites now a days. If by any chance, you are into numismatics (the study or collection of currency, including coins, tokens, paper money and related objects) and own a collection of old coins, you might just get lucky and become a millionaire. Also Read - Chopper Service Suspended as Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Sees Fresh Snowfall

If some media reports are to be believed, and if you have coins in the denomination of Rs 5 and Rs 10 with picture of “Mata Vaishno Devi” shrine engraved on them, you can auction them. These coins, issued by the Indian government in year 2002, are still in high demand. Since Mata Vaishno Devi is greatly revered in the Hindu faith, people are ready to spend lakhs of rupees to own even one such coin. Also Read - Pilgrim dies of heart attack en route Vaishno Devi cave shrine

Another such extremely popular series, especially in the Muslim community, is the ‘786’. Currency notes with the ‘786’ series are considered auspicious and owning one is a sign of prosperity.

Thus, if you own any such currency, it might be time to encash your luck and make some quick money by auctioning them online.