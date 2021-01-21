New Delhi: Amid threat over new strains of Coronavirus and fears that the current vaccines may not work to contain it, Oxford scientists are now preparing new versions of the shots to fight the contagious mutant strain. The reports of the new strain have come to light from the United Kingdom, South Africa, and Brazil. Also Read - 3 Out of 4 Deaths Among Health Workers 'Unrelated' to Vaccine Jab, Clarifies Centre

The team that made Oxford-AstraZeneca Coronavirus vaccine shots is undertaking feasibility studies to reconfigure the technology, Reuters quoted from the Telegraph newspaper. The scientists were working on estimating how quickly they could reconfigure their ChAdOx vaccine platform, the report said. Also Read - Coronavirus Vaccine Maybe Less Impactful for People Who Are Suffering From Obesity, Here’s Why

Meanwhile, British medical experts have called on the public to remain cautious despite the progress in vaccine rollout as Britain is still not out of woods in fighting coronavirus. Their appeal came after Britain on Tuesday reached the grave milestone of 90,000 Covid-related deaths, Xinhua news agency reported. Also Read - School Reopening News: Classes 6 to 8 to Reopen in Haryana From February First Week | SOPs Here

Liverpool-based Public Health expert John Ashton, who last Spring predicted the virus would lead to at least 100,000 deaths across the country, said the latest figures did not surprise him.

Ashton told Xinhua: “Although the official figure has now exceeded 90,000, if you study the reports from the (British) Office for National Statistics (ONS), more than 100,000 people have already died with Covid-19 listed on their death certificates.”

Ashton said his work as an expert with the World Health Organization (WHO) on outbreaks of contagious diseases such as Swine Flu and Avian Flu helped him see the impact of allowing a virus to get out of control.

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said the government’s plan to vaccinate all the four most vulnerable groups covering 15 million people by mid-February is on track.

(With agency inputs)