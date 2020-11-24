New Delhi: At least 100 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca made coronavirus vaccine – Covishield – will be available by January 2021, announced Adar Poonawalla of the Serum Institute of India (SII) chairperson on Monday. The Oxford vaccine proved 90 per cent effective in preventing COVID-19 under certain conditions. Also Read - PM Modi to Review COVID Situation With CMs of 8 States Today: Here's What To Expect

In an interview to the NDTV, Poonawalla said that his company was in talks with the government for mass-manufacture of Covishield and nearly 40 million doses of the same had already been produced.

A single dose of the Oxford vaccine for coronavirus may cost up to Rs 1,000 if purchased from a pharmacy, he said, adding that the government will buy 90 per cent of its supply at Rs 250 per dose.

“It will be another two to three months for the vaccine to be available in India. By January we will have 100 million doses, minimum. The target set by the government is 300 to 400 million doses by July. We are putting an MRP of Rs 1,000 – for the private market it will be around ₹ 500 or 600 (+ Rs 200 for the distributor) and Rs 250 or less for the government,” the SII chief told NDTV.

Notably, British-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca on Monday confirmed that its vaccine was 90% effective in preventing the deadly coronavirus and no hospitalisations or severe cases of the disease were reported in participants volunteering for the trials.

The interim analysis was based on 131 infections among participants who were inoculated and those in a control group who were given an established meningitis shot.

Earlier, Niti Aayog member Vinod Paul also said that the government could grant the emergency use authorisation of Oxford and AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine to Serum Institute, provided the British-Swedish pharmaceutical company gets such an approval from the UK government.

The development comes days after Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine showed 95 per cent efficacy in their final-stage trials. They had asserted they could start delivery of the immunisation before December this year if all went well.

Two other vaccines – Sputnik and Moderna – have also reported good preliminary data from phase three trials, with all suggesting 90 per cent of over-65s could be protected from the viral disease.