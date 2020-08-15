New Delhi: The Thiruvananthapuram Disaster Management Authority on Friday issued guidelines for reopening of gyms, salons and beauty parlours across the state. As per the guidelines, gyms will need to provide oximeters to record oxygen saturation of members, while salons will need to adopt token system of appointment for stagger client entry. Also Read - Kozhikode Air Crash: Kerala CM VIjayan Goes Into Self-Quarantine, to Skip Independence Day Ceremony

The employees who are at higher risk i.e. old employees, pregnant employees and those who have underlying medical conditions have been advised to take extra precautions. Also Read - Kozhikode Plane Crash: 22 Officers Involved in Rescue Ops Test Positive For COVID-19

Sauna, steam bath and swimming pool shall remain closed. Also Read - Kerala: Travancore Devaswom Board to Allow Devotees to Enter Temples From August 17 | Check Details

“Appropriate personal protection gears like face covers/masks, visors, hand sanitizers etc shall be made available by management to the members, visitors and staff,” the guidelines read.

Kerala: Thiruvananthapuram Disaster Management Authority issues guidelines for re-opening of gyms, salons and beauty parlours. Gyms will need to provide oximeters to record oxygen saturation and salons will need to adopt token system of appointment for stagger client entry. pic.twitter.com/WtY8Z4opkV — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2020

The Covid situation in Kerala is taking a turn for the worse with the daily number of positive cases increasing and on Friday the state recorded its highest one-day tally with 1,569 cases, taking the total to 41,090.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and seven of his Cabinet colleagues also went into self-isolation after Malappuram District Collector K. Gopalakrishnan turned COVID positive.

Friday also saw fresh positive cases being reported among the inmates of Thiruvananthapuram Central Jail with 164 of the 975 inmates found positive.