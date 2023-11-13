‘Oxygen Being Supplied Through Debris’: Rescue Ops Underway To Save 40 Workers Trapped In Uttarkashi

Uttarkashi District Magistrate Abhishek Ruhela said the priority of the administration is to evacuate workers trapped inside the under-construction tunnel, and rescue operations are ongoing on war footing.

The rescue team is removing the debris using excavators and other heavy machines.

Uttarkashi: Oxygen is being supplied through the debris to the 40 workers who are trapped under debris after the portion of an under-construction tunnel on the National Highway (NH) in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi collapsed on Sunday. “About 40 to 41 workers are trapped inside. Oxygen is being supplied through the debris, but more rubble is coming down as rescuers try to remove the obstruction,” Durgesh Rathodi, a state disaster response official, told AFP news agency.

The official further added that a message was sent to the trapped workers through a tube that they are pumping oxygen into the blocked portion of the tunnel and assured them that efforts are underway to rescue them safely.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: Latest visuals of rescue operations that are underway after part of the tunnel under construction from Silkyara to Dandalgaon in Uttarkashi, collapsed. Uttarkashi SP Arpan Yaduvanshi says, "In Silkyara Tunnel, a part of the tunnel has broken about 200… pic.twitter.com/9oURMxk0Dq — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) November 12, 2023

However, the official said no response to the message has come from inside yet and added that more rubble was coming down from above as machines constantly removed the debris.

Speaking to news agency ANI about the ongoing rescue operation at the tunnel, Mritunjay Kumar, the load operator, said that the team is removing the debris using excavators and other heavy machines.

“The work of mucking is underway. Mucking is being done with the loader & excavator. Approximately 30-35 meters of the tunnel have been broken. The incident happened around 5:30 am. We have information about around 40-45 people being trapped. Everyone is safe,” he added. The SDRF team is leading the rescue operation.

The DM, while cancelling the leaves of all the officers of the district, instructed them to immediately report to their respective workplaces and be ready round the clock for relief and rescue operations.

According to Uttarkashi SP Arpan Yaduvanshi, a portion of the under-construction tunnel connecting Silkyara to Dandalgaon collapsed on Saturday night. A part of the tunnel broke about 200 metres ahead of the starting point on the Silkyara side of Brahmakhal-Polgaon.

Yaduvanshi said according to the officials of Hydroelectricity Investment and Development Company Limited (HIDCL), which has been contracted to build the tunnel, about 36 people are feared trapped under the debris and efforts are underway to pull them out alive.

“Efforts are on to open up the tunnel. The process of removing debris from inside the tunnel is already in progress,” an official said.

A team from the State Disaster Response Team (SDRF) and the police are in charge of the ongoing rescue operations.

