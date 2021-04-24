New Delhi: “If any official at the central, state or local administration obstructs the picking up or supply of oxygen, then we would hang that person”, the Delhi High Court said on Saturday while hearing a plea by Maharaja Agrasen Hospital over shortage of oxygen for seriously-ill COVID patients. During the proceeding, the Delhi government led by Arvind Kejriwal informed the court that the entire system will “collapse” in 24 hours if the city doesn’t get 480 metric tonnes of oxygen. Also Read - Oxygen Crisis: Centre Plans To Import Tankers From Singapore, UAE; Asks States To Revive All Closed Plants

“We (Delhi) got only around 296 MT of Oxygen supply, despite our quota being 480 MT. If we’re not getting 480 MT of allocated oxygen, entire functioning will collapse in 24 hrs if we don’t put our house in order”, Senior Advocate Rahul Mehta, representing the Kejriwal government informed the court. Also Read - 160 COVID Patients, Oxygen Supply of Only 30 Mins Left: Indian Spinal Injuries Centre Sends SOS For O2 Stock

The high court also asked the Centre when the 480 metric tonnes (MT) of oxygen per day allocated for Delhi would see the light of the day. “You (Centre) had assured us (on April 21) that 480 MT per day will reach Delhi. Tell us when will it come? The 480 MT per day is still to see the light of the day,” the court said. Also Read - How Kerala Managed To Beat The Oxygen Crisis

Delhi HC asks the Centre when is the allocated 480 MT of oxygen coming to Delhi. Court says the smooth and full allocated supply of oxygen to Delhi can resolve the many problems — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2021

Let’s Try And Not be a Cry Baby: Centre to Delhi Govt During Hearing

Earlier, the Centre accused the Delhi government officials of not doing their job. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing on behalf of Centre said, “States are arranging from tankers to everything. We are just assisting them. But in Delhi, everything is put on us. Delhi officials have to do their job.”

Reacting sharply to Rahul Mehta’s complaint that the centre was not complying with the guidelines for oxygen allocation, Mehta said,”I know many things but not saying anything. Let’s try and not be a cry baby”.

25 People Lost Their Lives at Delhi Hospital Due to Oxygen Shortage

The Jaipur Golden Hospital in Delhi said that 25 patients admitted to its hospital died on Friday night due to oxygen shortage. A top official at the hospital told a leading that at least 215 Covid patients admitted to the hospital are critical and in dire need of oxygen.

“We had been allotted 3.5 metric tons of oxygen from the government. The supply was to reach us by 5 in the evening, but it reached around midnight. By then, 20 patients had died,” NDTV quoted Dr DK Baluja, Medical Director at Jaipur Golden Hospital as saying.