Noida: The oxygen crisis has reached one of the leading hospitals in Noida, Kailash Hospital. The hosiptal is left with oxygen supply that will last only for a few hours. There are a total of four Kailash hospitals in Gautum Buddh Nagar and all of them are struggling with oxygen shortage. The hosiptal has also stopped admitting new patients due to the persisting oxygen shortage. The hospital management has urged the Centre and the Noida district administration to help with the oxygen supply at the soonest. Also Read - Delhi's Top Hospitals Face Acute Oxygen Shortage, Left With Limited Supply | What we Know so Far

Talking to news agency ANI, Group Medical Director Dr Ritu Bohra said, “We’ve 4 hospitals in Gautam Buddh Nagar, crisis in all. We’ve been told we’ll receive supply after next 36 hrs. We’ve stopped admissions.”

Bohra added that Kailash hospital is expecting the oxygen supply to be restored at the earliest.

Yesterday, some of the leading hosiptals of Delhi had reported acute oxygen shortage. Some of these included St. Stephen’s Hospital, Sir Ganga Ram and Max hospital. The Delhi High Court had later pulled the Centre up on Max Hoisptal’s plea regarding the oxygen shortage.

The Court had asked the government, “How is this that the govt is so oblivious to the ground reality? We can’t have people dying? Yesterday, we were told you were trying to import. What happened to that. This is an emergency of such grave nature.”

Meanwhile, India is deliberating on importing oxygen containers and equipment from friendly foreign nations to address the oxygen crisis faced by the country in the middle of the raging second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Central government is also planning to press the Indian Air Force (IAF) into airlifting oxygen containers and equipment from other nations.