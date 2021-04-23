New Delhi: Amid an exponential surge in Covid-19 cases, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the national capital is facing an “acute shortage” of oxygen for COVID-19 patients and other states like Haryana are blocking the supply of O2. Speaking during the meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CM Kejriwal asked, “will the people of Delhi not get oxygen if there is no oxygen-producing plant here?” Also Read - Delhi's Max Hospital Withdraws ‘No New Patient Admission’ Order After Receiving Oxygen Supply

"There's a huge shortage of oxygen in Delhi. Please suggest whom should I speak to in Central government when an oxygen tanker destined for Delhi is stopped in another state?" Kejriwal asked during the meeting. Furthermore, the Delhi Chief Minister urged Modi to facilitate the airlifting of oxygen from West Bengal and Odisha to resolve the shortage in Delhi Hospitals.

"Sir, please, do make a phone call to the Chief Minister of the state where maximum trucks (tankers carrying oxygen) are being stopped so oxygen can reach Delhi."

Furthermore, he stated that states should get vaccines at the same rate at which the central government is procuring vaccines from manufacturers.

Govt Sources Slams Kejriwal

Government sources accused Kejriwal of “descending to a new low”.

“For the first time, private conversations of PMs meeting with CM is being televised. His entire speech was not meant for any solution but for playing politics and evading responsibility,” NDTV quoted the sources as saying.