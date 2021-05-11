Goa: Oxygen leakage from a tanker was reported on Tuesday from South Goa District Hospital. As per the latest reports, fire tenders have rushed to the spot. In the hospital, many Covid-19 patients are admitted for treatment. Also Read - Delhi Registers 12,481 Fresh COVID-19 Cases Today, Positivity Rate Falls Below 20 Per Cent

Visuals from the hospital show gas was rapidly leaking from the tanker. The area can be seen covered in white fumes. The gas leak caused widespread panic. More details in the matter awaited.