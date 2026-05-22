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Good news for residents of Delhi amid intense heatwave as Rekha Gupta govt plans to develop oxygen parks, they will be used for...

Good news for residents of Delhi amid intense heatwave as Rekha Gupta govt plans to develop ‘oxygen parks’, they will be used for…

Amid severe heatwave conditions and chronic pollution, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced a major green initiative to transform the capital's microclimate.

People walk with their faces covered to protect themselves from the heatwave on a hot summer day, in Prayagraj (PTI image)

Delhi heatwave update: In a significant good news for the residents of Delhi NCR amid the rising heat conditions, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced that the Delhi government plans to develop 100 “oxygen parks”. Featuring dense tree cover to improve the city’s climate and address pollution issues, the Delhi chief minister said the parks will have dense fruit-bearing trees to provide shelter to birds and provide oxygen.” Here are all the details you need to know about the oxygen parks initiative of the Delhi government and how it can provide immediate relief to the residents amid the ongoing heatwave.

What is Delhi government planning on oxygen parks?

Laying the foundation stone of the park to be developed on 3-acre land in Mukhmelpur village in north Delhi’s Burari, Gupta stated that this will be the first such park in the city.

“Delhi was turned into a gas chamber for years, but nobody was concerned to take steps to address pollution in Delhi,” the chief minister said. She noted that her government has been actively working for the past year to combat pollution, and the establishment of these parks is part of that initiative.

These parks with dense trees are a requirement of Delhi,” she added.

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Also read: Delhi weather alert: Mercury to touch 42°C, IMD predicts severe heatwave on these days – Check weather forecast for Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad

Scorching heat persists across Delhi-NCR; IMD issues orange alert

In an important update, scorching heatwave conditions continued to trouble residents across Delhi-NCR on Friday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an orange alert for the national capital and adjoining regions.

The whole region has reported a sharp rise in temperatures over the past few days, making outdoor activities increasingly difficult for people.

Also read: Delhi Weather: Will it rain today? National capital records above-normal night temperature – IMD issues rainfall alert – Check forecast here

Delhi remains under orange alert with the maximum temperature

The city remains under an orange alert with the maximum temperature expected to touch 45 degrees Celsius with persisting heatwave conditions, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Palam recorded 28.7 degrees Celsius, 1.6 notches above normal; Lodhi Road 27.0 degrees Celsius, 2.0 notches above normal; Ridge 28.6 degrees Celsius, 2.4 notches above normal; and Ayanagar 28.8 degrees Celsius, 2.1 notches above normal.

According to the IMD, the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 45-46 degrees Celsius.The weather department has predicted strong surface winds and heatwave conditions through the day, with a warm night.

(With inputs from agencies)

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