New Delhi: Addressing the ongoing oxygen crisis in Delhi and neighbouring states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday promised all the Chief Ministers that there will be an allotment of oxygen from the centre immediately. The Prime Minister also asked states to ensure that tankers carrying oxygen are not stopped or delayed by any means. The directive by PM Modi came as Delhi CM Kejriwal alleged that some states were stopping medical oxygen from being taken to the city. Also Read - Kejriwal Used PM-CM Conference as Platform to Play politics: Centre After Delhi CM's Televised Appeal

PM Modi said this at a crucial meeting chaired by him with the Chief Ministers of 12 states worst-hit by Coronavirus pandemic.

Modi also asked the states to form high-level coordination committees that will facilitate the transportation of medical oxygen to different hospitals.

“This Coordination Committee should ensure that as soon as there is allotment of oxygen from the centre, it can deliver oxygen as per requirement in different hospitals of the state immediately,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi stated that the Centre is working on all possible options to reduce the travel time and turnaround time of oxygen tankers. “For this, Railways has started Oxygen Express. Empty Oxygen tankers are also being transported by the Air-Force to reduce one way travel time,” he added.

The meeting by the Prime Minister came amidst a crippling oxygen crisis in the national capital and the neighbouring states at a time when Coronavirus cases are rising exponentially. With over 3.32 lakh new Covid cases and 2,263 fatalities in the last 24 hours, India on Friday yet again witnessed the highest single-day spike in the world. This is the second straight day when India has reported over three lakh cases. With the fresh rise, the country’s total tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,62,63,695, while active cases crossed the 24-lakh mark. The death toll climbed to 1,86,920.