Chandigarh: Amid a shortage of oxygen due to the rising COVID-19 cases across the country, a tanker carrying liquid oxygen in Haryana has gone missing after which police have registered a case and launched investigations. The oxygen tanker was travelling from Panipat to Sirsa. Panipat police said on Friday a case has been lodged on the complaint of district drug controller. Also Read - Rahul Gandhi Blames Centre For COVID Deaths Due To Lack Of Oxygen, ICU Beds

After being filled with liquid oxygen from Panipat plant on Wednesday, the truck had left for Sirsa, but it did not reach the destination, Station House Officer (SHO), Matlauda, Panipat, Manjeet Singh said. Also Read - Delhi's Max Hospital Withdraws ‘No New Patient Admission’ Order After Receiving Oxygen Supply

“We are investigating the matter,” he said. Also Read - After Oxygen Alarm, Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Receives Fresh Supply

The demand for medical oxygen has escalated due to a surge in coronavirus cases

In another incident, Haryana minister Anil Vij had on Wednesday alleged that a tanker carrying medical oxygen for COVID patients in hospitals, which was going from Panipat to Faridabad, was ”looted” by the Delhi government when it was passing through their territory.

(With inputs from PTI)