New Delhi: Congress leader P Chidambaram, who is in Tihar jail in connection with INX media case, has been referred to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for a medical check up after he complained of stomach ache, ANI reported.

However, he has not been admitted yet. More details on the matter is awaited.

As per a News 18 report, inmates in Tihar are usually referred to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital. However, a court order had said that if Chidambaram complains of any medical issue, he should be referred to either AIIMS, RML hospital or Safdarjung hospital.

Chidambaram, 74, who is in Tihar Jail since his arrest by the CBI on August 21, was arrested from his Jor Bagh residence. Meanwhile, Chidambaram has moved a bail petition in the Supreme Court. The CBI has been objecting his bail plea saying he is facing grave charges and may influence witnesses if granted bail.

The Congress leader is facing probe for alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when he was the Union finance minister.

While the CBI is probing the corruption allegations, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is also looking into money laundering allegations against him in the case. The CBI had arrested Chidambaram on August 21 following which he was sent to judicial custody.