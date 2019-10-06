New Delhi: In a series of tweets, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Einstein challenge’ to students by asking when would Indian universities become havens of freedom of thought and expression.

“When will our universities truly become havens of freedom of thought and expression,” tweeted the Congress veteran. It must be noted that P Chidambaram had asked his family to tweet on his behalf as he is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in the INX media case filed by the CBI.

“I am happy the prime minister has thrown the Einstein challenge to students. Albert Einstein’s celebrated quote was ‘Freedom of teaching and of opinion in book or press is the foundation for the sound and natural development of any people’,” tweeted Chidambaram.

When will our universities truly become havens of freedom of thought and expression? — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) October 5, 2019

The ‘Einstein challenge’ was proposed by PM Modi in an article written by him in the New York Times. To ensure that the future generations uphold the ideals of the Mahatma, PM Modi reiterated Albert Einstein’s famous words on Gandhi in his article. The New York Times article quoted PM Modi’s message which read: “As a tribute to Gandhi, I propose what I call the Einstein Challenge. We know Albert Einstein’s famous words on Gandhi: ‘Generations to come will scarce believe that such a one as this ever in flesh and blood walked upon this earth’.”

Retweeting his article published in the New York Times, on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on October 2, PM Modi said, “Mahatma Gandhi’s personality. The power of his thoughts. His global impact. And, a special Einstein challenge for you all.”

(Witha agency inputs)