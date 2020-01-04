New Delhi: West Bengal BJP leader and Union Minister Babul Supriyo sparked a fresh controversy after he targetted a Muslim student from Jadavpur University asking him to pack off and leave for “his own country”. However, the student, Mustafizur Rehman, did not sit quietly and demanded an ‘unconditional apology’ in public from the Union Minister.

The remark by the 49-year-old minister relates to an incident on December 26, when Supriyo shared a Facebook post advocating against the act of a gold-medalist from the Jadavpur University in Kolkata who tore up the first page of the amended Citizenship legislation (CAA) at the annual convocation of the varsity.

The following day, Rehman had commented on his post slamming Supriyo and his party colleague Dilip Ghosh; he said, “Babul da, how educated are you and your mentor (state president) Dilip Ghosh who can take out gold from a cow.” His comment referred to a bizarre statement made by Dilip Ghosh that Indian cows have ‘gold mixed in their milk’ that gives it a golden colour.

Subsequently, the 49-year-old minister retorted and wrote in Bengali, “Mustafizur Rahaman let me first pack you off to your country, then will send the reply in a postcard.”

Reacting to the outrageous allegation, the student said, “It was an outrageous comment by a minister who has taken the oath to protect the Constitution. He cannot discriminate 130 crore Indians on the basis of caste and religion.

“I was born and brought up here. I only demand an unequivocal public apology from him on social media and through statement – nothing less nothing more,” he added.

However, Supriyo hit back at the youth’s demand and said, “He (Rahman) could have told me whatever he wanted to. I had made the comment with a pinch of salt. Those who are fools won’t understand my comment. It has nothing to do with Hindus or Muslims. I don’t need to apologize to fools.”

Notably, Jatiya Bangla Sammelan, which promotes the cause of the Bengali community, organised a protest rally at Jadavpur area of the city earlier this week against Supriyo’s comments and burnt an effigy of the Asansol MP.