‘Pack your bags, book train and flight tickets’: CJP’s Saurav Das ahead of Oct 10 Jantar Mantar protest against CEC

CJP co-convenor Saurav Das formally notified Delhi Police of an October 10 protest at Jantar Mantar demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/pack-your-bags-book-train-and-flight-tickets-cjps-saurav-das-ahead-of-oct-10-jantar-mantar-protest-against-cec-8533739/ Copy

CJP co-convenor and spokesperson Saurav Das addresses a press conference at the Press Club of India (PTI)

Cockroach Janta Party protest: In a significant national political development, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and student organisations called for a united mobilisation against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar ahead of their October 10 protest at Jantar Mantar. Notably, the CJP, student groups and opposition are fighting against the Election Commission (EC) on a broader political footing, backing the opposition INDIA bloc MPs’ October 6 protest march. CJP co-convener Saurav Das urged people across the country to travel to Delhi and to come prepared for a prolonged agitation. For those unversed, a CJP-led agitation over the NEET paper leak had forced Dharmendra Pradhan to resign as Union education minister. In the fresh protest, the group is now seeking to sustain street pressure against Kumar as protests against the EC intensify ahead of October 10.

Which are the organisations demanding action against CEC Gyanesh Kumar?

Wednesday’s press conference brought together the CJP, the All India Students’ Association (AISA), the All India Students’ Federation (AISF) and the Students’ Federation of India (SFI). The Aam Aadmi Party’s student wing, Association of Students for Alternative Politics (ASAP), also participated.

CJP co-convener Saurav Das urges people to join protest

Das urged people to “pack their bags” and join the protest, saying that it will be a “long fight”. He said that even if Gyanesh Kumar resigns, they will not bow down and will stay firm on their demand of the reforms in the Election Commission of India.

Even if Kumar resigns, the protesters will not step back because the electoral system needs to be cleaned up, Das said, alleging that the BJP’s pushback reflects a “lust for eternal power”.

The demands outlined by Das include Kumar’s resignation and initiation of criminal proceedings against him; freezing the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, halting upcoming elections, restoring the January 2025 voters’ list and ordering an independent inquiry; and repealing the 2023 law governing appointments to the EC to establish an independent and credible selection process.

Das said the participants are united regardless of political affiliations and ideologies in a larger fight to change a “broken system”.

Asked whether the organisers will obtain permission for the protest, Das said they submitted a formal intimation at the Parliament Street police station on Wednesday and provided undertakings.

(With inputs from agencies)