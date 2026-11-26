Packaged foods will now have to carry warning labels for high-fat, high-sugar, or high-salt, SC ruled

The Supreme Court has mandated warning labels on packaged foods, such as "high fat," "high sugar," or "high salt." This decision will help consumers choose healthier options, and the FSSAI has been directed to tighten regulations.

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Packaged foods will now have to carry warning labels for high-fat, high-sugar, or high-salt, SC ruled (File)

The Supreme Court has issued important directives to raise awareness about the harmful ingredients in packaged foods. The court has mandated that warning labels be placed on packaged food items so that consumers can understand the potential health effects of their consumption.

A bench of Justices J.B. Pardiwala and K. Vinod Chandran asked the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to tighten the front-of-package nutrition labelling (FoPNL) norms.

What is the court’s direction?

The court clearly directed that instead of ‘added sugar’ and ‘added fat’, ‘total sugar’ and ‘saturated fat’ should be shown as nutrients of concern along with salt on the front of the packet.

Each sign will have six corners. It will feature a picture of the relevant item and instructions to write words like “high fat,” “high sugar,” or “high salt” next to it. This can help consumers make informed food decisions and make healthy eating choices.

The bench further said, ‘FSSAI should ensure that instead of ‘added sugar’ and ‘added fat’, ‘total sugar’ and ‘saturated fat’ are considered as the main nutrients of concern along with ‘salt’ in FoPNL.

The Court also directed the Central Government to ensure that the existing regulations, including the Food Safety and Standards (Labelling and Display) Regulations, 2020, are strictly implemented in letter and spirit.

What is the meaning of this directive of the Supreme Court?

The direct meaning of this new directive of the Supreme Court is that now the companies selling packaged food items will not be able to hide from the customers the effects of their products on their health.

A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran directed the Central Government and FSSAI to put clear red warning signs on the front of packaged items containing sugar, salt or fat beyond the prescribed limits.

It will be mandatory to make a separate hexagon (six-cornered) mark for each harmful element, in which ‘high sugar’, ‘high salt’ or ‘high fat’ will be written in clear words along with the picture of the respective element.

With this, common man will be able to understand how safe the product is for his health just by looking at the packet.

(With inputs from news agency)