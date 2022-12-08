live

Padampur By Election Result: BJD’s Barsha Singh Wins By A Margin Of Over 42,000 Votes

Updated: December 8, 2022 4:50 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Anurag Kumar

Padampur Bypoll Results 2022

Padampur Bypoll Election Result: BJD’s Barsha Singh Bariha managed to retain the Padampur Assembly seat by a margin of over 42,000 votes. She emerged victorious by defeating BJP’s Pradip Purohit by a margin of 42065 votes. While Barsha Singh Bariha got 119512 votes, as many as 77447 votes were polled in the favour of Pradip Purohit.

Congress finished at a distant third as Satya Bhusan Sahu got mere 3548 votes. The counting was carried out in 23 rounds.

Final Result:

BJD: 119512

BJP: 77447

Congress: 3548

Live Updates

  • 4:37 PM IST

    Updates to this blog have ended.

  • 4:32 PM IST

    Padampur Bypoll Election Result LIVE: BJD’s Barsha Singh wins by a margin of 42,000 votes.

  • 3:06 PM IST

    Padampur Bypoll Election Result LIVE: BJD’s Barsha Singh is on the verge of victory after round 20. Tally after round 20–BJD- 104183, BJP- 68887

  • 2:37 PM IST

    Padampur Bypoll Election Result LIVE: BJD’s Barsha Singh’s victory is almost certain after round 18. Tally after round 18–BJD- 94757, BJP- 62190.

  • 1:34 PM IST

    Padampur Bypoll Election Result LIVE: Round 14 done. BJD’s Barsha Singh is ahead of her opposition with 74666 votes. BJP trailing with 48314 votes.

  • 12:51 PM IST

    Padampur Bypoll Election Result LIVE: Round 11 done. Tally right now —BJD- 59416, BJP- 38065

  • 12:31 PM IST

    Padampur Bypoll Election Result LIVE: BJD”s Brasha Singh maintains her lead with 54173 votes.

  • 12:09 PM IST

    Padampur Bypoll Election Result LIVE: BJD’s Barsha Singh on the course of victory after round 8. Final tally- BJD- 43691, BJP- 28150, Congress- 1634

  • 11:56 AM IST

    Padampur Bypoll Election Result LIVE: Counting for round 7 done. BJD’s Barsha Singh maintains a healthy lead over her opposition. Current tally–BJD- 37651, BJP- 25103.

  • 11:40 AM IST

    Padampur Bypoll Election Result LIVE: Counting for round 6 done. BJD’s Barsha Singh leads with 31886
    votes.

Published Date: December 8, 2022 7:09 AM IST

Updated Date: December 8, 2022 4:50 PM IST