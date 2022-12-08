live

Padampur By Election Result: BJD’s Barsha Singh Wins By A Margin Of Over 42,000 Votes

Padampur Bypoll Election Result: Stay tuned to this blog for updates on Padampur Bypoll Election results.

Padampur Bypoll Results 2022

Padampur Bypoll Election Result: BJD’s Barsha Singh Bariha managed to retain the Padampur Assembly seat by a margin of over 42,000 votes. She emerged victorious by defeating BJP’s Pradip Purohit by a margin of 42065 votes. While Barsha Singh Bariha got 119512 votes, as many as 77447 votes were polled in the favour of Pradip Purohit.

Congress finished at a distant third as Satya Bhusan Sahu got mere 3548 votes. The counting was carried out in 23 rounds.

Final Result:

BJD: 119512

BJP: 77447

Congress: 3548

