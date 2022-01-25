New Delhi: The Modi government on Tuesday, on the eve of the Republic Day, announced the names of the Padma awards recipients. Among other honours, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh and first Chief of Defence Staff late General Bipin Rawat have been awarded the Padma Vibhushan.Also Read - Padma Shri Award 2021: Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar Among 119 Recipients This Year

The Padma Bhushan will be conferred on Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai and SII MD Cyrus Poonawalla. Covaxin maker Bharat Biotech Chairman Krishna Ella, his co-founder wife Suchitra Ella.

Here are the names of the recipients:

Padma Awards, one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categories — Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

The awards are given in various disciplines/ fields of activities, such as art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.