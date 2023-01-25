Top Recommended Stories
Padma Awards 2023: Dilip Mahalanabis, Who Pioneered Use Of ORS, To Be Given Padma Vibhushan | Check Full List of Winners Here
Padma Awards 2023: The Central government said Dilip Mahalanabis demonstrated the effectiveness of ORS while serving in refugee camps during the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War.
Padma Awards 2023: Dilip Mahalanabis, who pioneered the use of ORS, will be given the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian award. On the eve of the 74th Republic Day, the Centre said in a statement that Mahalanabis’ efforts led to widespread use of oral rehydration system, or ORS, which is estimated to have saved over five crore lives globally.
#PadmaAwards2023 | ORS pioneer Dilip Mahalanabis to receive Padma Vibhushan (posthumous) in the field of Medicine (Pediatrics).
25 other personalities across various walks of life to receive Padma Shri. pic.twitter.com/nIFthqsogE
— ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2023
Notably, Dilip Mahalanabis, 87, a resident of West Bengal, is among 26 other Padma award recipients whose names have been announced on Wednesday evening.
For the unversed, the Padma Awards – Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri – are India’s highest civilian awards.
Instituted in 1954, these civilian awards, are generally announced on the occasion of the Republic Day every year, and these awards seek to recognize ‘work of distinction’ and is given for distinguished and exceptional achievements/service in all fields/disciplines, such as, Art, Literature and Education, Sports, Medicine, Social Work, Science and Engineering, Public Affairs, Civil Service, Trade and Industry etc.
List of other recipients:
Dhaniram Toto, Toto (Dengka) language preserver from Totopara village of Jalpaiguri district, will receive to receive Padma Shri award in the field of Literature & Education (Dengka language).
B Ramakrishna Reddy, 80-year-old Linguistics Professor from Telangana, will receive Padma in the field of Literature & Education (Linguistics).
CHECK FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
Padma Vibhushan
Dilip Mahalanabis
Age: 87 years
Field: Medicine (Pediatrics)
State: West Bengal
Padma Shri
Ratan Chandra Kar
Age: 66 years
Field: Medicine (Physician)
State: Andaman & Nicobar
Hirabai Lobi
Age: 62 years
Field: Social Work (Tribal)
State: Gujarat
Munishwar Chander Dawar
Age: 76 years
Field: Medicine (Affordable Healthcare)
State: Madhya Pradesh
Ramkuiwangbe Newme
Age: 75 years
Field: Social Work (Culture)
State: Assam
V P Appukuttan Poduval
Age: 99 years
Field: Social Work (Gandhian)
State: Kerala
Sankurathri Chandra Sekhar
Age: 79 years
Field: Social Work (Affordable Healthcare)
State: Andhra Pradesh
Vadivel Gopal & Masi Sadaiyan
Field: Social Work (Animal Welfare)
State: Tamil Nadu
Tula Ram Upreti
Age: 98 years
Field: Others (Agriculture)
State: Sikkim
Nekram Sharma
Age: 59 years
Field: Others (Agriculture)
State: Himachal Pradesh
Janum Singh Soy
Age: 72 years
Field: Literature & Education (Ho language)
State: Jharkhand
Dhaniram Toto
Age: 57 years
Field: Literature & Education (Dengka language)
State: West Bengal
B Ramakrishna Reddy
Age: 80 years
Field: Literature & Education (Linguistics)
State: Telangana
Ajay Kumar Mandavi
Age: 54 years
Field: Art (Wood Carving)
State: Chhattisgarh
Rani Machaiah
Age: 79 years
Field: Art (Folk Dance)
State: Karnataka
K C Runremsangi
Age: 59 years
Field: Art (Vocals – Mizo)
State: Mizoram
Risingbor Kurkalang
Age: 60 years
Field: Art (Folk Music)
State: Meghalaya
Mangala Kanti Roy
Age: 102 years
Field: Art (Folk Music)
State: West Bengal
Moa Subong
Age: 61 years
Field: Art (Folk Music)
State: Nagaland
Munivenkatappa
Age: 72 years
Field: Art (Folk Music)
State: Karnataka
Domar Singh Kunvar
Age: 75 years
Field: Art (Dance)
State: Chhattisgarh
Parshuram Komaji Khune
Age: 70 years
Field: Art (Theatre)
State: Maharashtra
Ghulam Muhammad Zaz
Age: 81 years
Field: Art (Craft)
State: Jammu & Kashmir
Bhanubhai Chitara
Age: 66 years
Field: Art (Painting)
State: Gujarat
Paresh Rathwa
Age: 54 years
Field: Art (Painting)
State: Gujarat
Kapil Dev Prasad
Age: 68 years
Field: Art (Textile)
State: Bihar
