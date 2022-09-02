Padma Awards 2023: The process to file nomination for 2023 Padma Awards, one of the highest civilian honour, is open till September 15, the Union Health Ministry said in its latest update on Friday. The prestigious awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan for exceptional and distinguished service; Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of higher order and Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field of activity.Also Read - Padma Awards 2022: Devendra Jhajharia Honoured with Padma Bhushan, Neeraj Chopra, Avani Lekhara Get Padma Shri

Any person without distinction of race, occupation, position or sex is eligible for these Awards. However, serving Government servants, including those working with PSUs, except Doctors and Scientists, are not eligible for these Awards. The Padma Awards seeks to recognize works of distinction and is given for distinguished and exceptional achievements/service in all fields of activities/disciplines.

Padma Awards 2023: How to register for individuals

Go to Registration/Login Button on the top right corner of the Home Page Click ‘Individual’ radio button and select the Nominator type (e.g. Citizen, Chief Minister, Governor,

NRI, Foreigner, etc.) Fill your First Name, Last Name (as per the Aadhar Number/Valid Identity Proof) and other requisite

details. Select mode of identity which includes Aadhar Authentication, PAN Card, Passport, Driving license, etc. Enter your Aadhar number/passport/pancard number and other required details Enter OTP on your linked mobile number to complete verfication process

Padma Awards 2023: Steps to registration for organization

Go to Registration/Login Button on the top right corner of the Home Page Click ‘Organization’ radio button and select the Type of Organization Fill the Name of Organization, Name of the Authorized Person and other requisite details. Select mode of identity which includes Aadhar Authentication, PAN Card, Passport, Driving license,

etc Enter Mobile Number, Email ID, and other requisite details Enter the OTP received on your Mobile Number to complete the verification.

Padma Awards 2023: Check selection process

All nominations/recommendations received for Padma Awards are placed before the Padma Awards Committee which is constituted by the Prime Minister every year. No Award is conferred except on the recommendation of the Awards Committee. The recommendations of the Committee are submitted to the Prime Minister and the President of India for approval. The names are then announced on the eve of Republic Day every year.