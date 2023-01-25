Home

News

India

Padma Awards 2023: V P Appukuttan Poduvalm Awarded Padma Shri in Field of Social Work

Padma Awards 2023: V P Appukuttan Poduvalm Awarded Padma Shri in Field of Social Work

V P Appukuttan Poduvalm Gandhian and Freedom Fighter from Payyanur has been awarded Padma Shri in the field of Social Work (Gandhian)

Rakesh Radheshyam Jhunjhunwala (Posthumous), RRR movie composer MM Keeravaani, actress Raveena Ravi Tandon are among the 91 awardees of Padma Shri.

New Delhi: V P Appukuttan Poduvalm, Gandhian and Freedom Fighter from Payyanur has been awarded Padma Shri in the field of Social Work (Gandhian). Padma Shri also spelled Padma Shree, is the fourth-highest civilian award of the Republic of India, after the Bharat Ratna, the Padma Vibhushan, and the Padma Bhushan. Rakesh Radheshyam Jhunjhunwala (Posthumous), RRR movie composer MM Keeravaani, and actress Raveena Ravi Tandon are among the 91 awardees of Padma Shri.

News Agency ANI tweeted, “#PadmaAwards2023 | V P Appukuttan Poduvalm Gandhian & Freedom Fighter from Payyanur awarded Padma Shri in the field of Social Work (Gandhian).”

#PadmaAwards2023 | V P Appukuttan Poduvalm Gandhian & Freedom Fighter from Payyanur awarded Padma Shri in the field of Social Work (Gandhian). pic.twitter.com/dDX5F5cgr7 — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2023

Meanwhile, Dilip Mahalanabis, who pioneered the use of ORS, will be awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian award. Mahalanabis, 87, a resident of West Bengal, is one of the 26 Padma award recipients whose names have been announced. On the eve of the 74th Republic Day, President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday approved 412 Gallantry awards and other Defence decorations to Armed Forces personnel and others.

The others who were awarded include Munishwar Chander Dawar, a war veteran and doctor from Jabalpur, Ratan Chandra Kar, a retired government doctor from the Andamans; Hirabai Lobi, a Siddi tribal social worker; Ramkuiwangbe Newme, a Naga social worker; Janum Singh Soy, a tribal Ho language scholar; Dhaniram Toto, a Toto (Dengka) language preserver; Sankurathri Chandra Sekhar, a Kakinada based social worker; Vadivel Gopal and Masi Sadaiyan, expert snake catchers from Irula tribe; Nekram Sharma, an organic farmer from Mandi; B Ramakrishna Reddy, an 80-year-old linguistics professor from Telangana and Tula Ram Upreti, a 98-year-old self-sustained small farmer.