Padma Awards 2024 Announced: Check Full List of Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri
The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.
Padma Awards 2024: Padma Awards, one of the highest civilian Awards in the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. The Awards are given in various disciplines and fields of activities, viz.- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.
‘Padma Vibhushan’ is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service ‘Padma Bhushan’ for distinguished service of high order, and ‘Padma Shri’ for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.
These Awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March/April every year.
For the year 2024, the President has approved the conferment of 132 Padma Awards including 2 duo cases (in a duo case, the Award is counted as one) as per the list below. The list comprises 5 Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan, and 110 Padma Shri Awards. 30 of the awardees are women and the list also includes 8 persons from the category of Foreigners / NRI / PIO / OCI and 9 Posthumous awardees.
Padma Vibhushan 2024 Winners
- Ms. Vyjayantimala Bali (Art) – Tamil Nadu
- Shri Konidela Chiranjeevi (Art) – Andhra Pradesh
- Shri M Venkaiah Naidu (Public Affairs) – Andhra Pradesh
- Shri Bindeshwar Pathak (Social Work) – Bihar
- Ms. Padma Subrahmanyam (Art) – Tamil Nadu
Padma Bhushan 2024 Winners
- Ms. M Fathima Beevi (Public Affairs) – Kerala
- Shri Hormusji N Cama (Literature & Education) – Maharashtra
- Shri Mithun Chakraborty (Art) – West Bengal
- Shri Sitaram Jindal (Trade & Industry) – Karnataka
- Shri Young Liu (Trade & Industry) – Taiwan
- Shri Ashwin Balachand Mehta (Medicine) – Maharashtra
- Shri Satyabrata Mookherjee (Public Affairs) – West Bengal
- Shri Ram Naik (Public Affairs) – Maharashtra
- Shri Tejas Madhusudan Patel (Medicine) – Gujarat
- Shri Olanchery Rajagopal (Public Affairs) – Kerala
- Shri Dattatray Ambadas Mayaloo alias Rajdutt (Art) – Maharashtra
- Shri Togdan Rinpoche (Others – Spiritualism) – Ladakh
- Shri Pyarelal Sharma (Art) – Maharashtra
- Shri Chandreshwar Prasad Thakur (Medicine) – Bihar
- Ms. Usha Uthup (Art) – West Bengal
- Shri Vijaykanth (Art) – Tamil Nadu
- Shri Kundan Vyas (Literature & Education – Journalism) – Maharashtra
Padma Shri 2024 Winners
- Parbati Baruah – India’s first female elephant mahout
- Chami Murmu – Renowned tribal environmentalist
- Sangthankima – Social worker from Mizoram
- Jageshwar Yadav – Tribal welfare worker
- Gurvinder Singh – Divyang social worker from Sirsa
- Sathyanarayana Beleri – Rice farmer from Kasaragod
- Dukhu Majhi – Tribal environmentalist from Sindri village
- K Chellammal – Organic farmer from Andaman
- Hemchand Manjhi – Medicinal practitioner from Narayanpur
- Yanung Jamoh Lego – Herbal medicine expert from Arunachal Pradesh
- Somanna – Tribal welfare worker from Mysuru
- Sarbeswar Basumatary – Tribal farmer from Chirang
- Prema Dhanraj – Plastic surgeon and social worker
- Uday Vishwanath Deshpande – International Mallakhamb coach
- Yazdi Maneksha Italia – Microbiologist expert in sickle cell anemia
- Shanti Devi Paswan & Shivan Paswan – Husband-wife duo Godna painters
- Ratan Kahar – Bhadu folk singer
- Ashok Kumar Biswas – Prolific Tikuli painter
- Balakrishnan Sadanam Puthiya Veetil – Distinguished Kalluvazhi Kathakali dancer
- Uma Maheshwari D – Female Harikatha exponent
- Gopinath Swain – Krishna Leela singer
- Smriti Rekha Chakma – Chakma Loinloom shawl weaver from Tripura
- Omprakash Sharma – Mach theatre artist
- Narayanan E P – Veteran Theyyam Folk Dancer from Kannur
- Bhagabat Padhan – Sabda Nrutya Folk dance expert
- Sanatan Rudra Pal – Distinguished sculptor
- Badrappan M – Exponent of Valli Oyil Kummi Folk Dance
- Jordan Lepcha – Bamboo craftsman from Lepcha tribe
- Machihan Sasa – Longpi potter from Ukhrul
- Gaddam Sammaiah – Eminent Chindu Yakshaganam theatre artist
- Jankilal – Behrupiya Artist from Bhilwara
- Dasari Kondappa – 3rd generation Burra Veena player
- Babu Ram Yadav – Brass Marori craftsperson
- Nepal Chandra Sutradhar – 3rd Generation Chhau mask maker
