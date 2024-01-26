Padma Awards 2024 Announced: Check Full List of Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri

The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.

For the year 2024, the President has approved the conferment of 132 Padma Awards.

Padma Awards 2024: Padma Awards, one of the highest civilian Awards in the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. The Awards are given in various disciplines and fields of activities, viz.- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.

These Awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March/April every year.

For the year 2024, the President has approved the conferment of 132 Padma Awards including 2 duo cases (in a duo case, the Award is counted as one) as per the list below. The list comprises 5 Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan, and 110 Padma Shri Awards. 30 of the awardees are women and the list also includes 8 persons from the category of Foreigners / NRI / PIO / OCI and 9 Posthumous awardees.

Padma Vibhushan 2024 Winners

Ms. Vyjayantimala Bali (Art) – Tamil Nadu

Shri Konidela Chiranjeevi (Art) – Andhra Pradesh

Shri M Venkaiah Naidu (Public Affairs) – Andhra Pradesh

Shri Bindeshwar Pathak (Social Work) – Bihar

Ms. Padma Subrahmanyam (Art) – Tamil Nadu

Padma Bhushan 2024 Winners

Ms. M Fathima Beevi (Public Affairs) – Kerala

Shri Hormusji N Cama (Literature & Education) – Maharashtra

Shri Mithun Chakraborty (Art) – West Bengal

Shri Sitaram Jindal (Trade & Industry) – Karnataka

Shri Young Liu (Trade & Industry) – Taiwan

Shri Ashwin Balachand Mehta (Medicine) – Maharashtra

Shri Satyabrata Mookherjee (Public Affairs) – West Bengal

Shri Ram Naik (Public Affairs) – Maharashtra

Shri Tejas Madhusudan Patel (Medicine) – Gujarat

Shri Olanchery Rajagopal (Public Affairs) – Kerala

Shri Dattatray Ambadas Mayaloo alias Rajdutt (Art) – Maharashtra

Shri Togdan Rinpoche (Others – Spiritualism) – Ladakh

Shri Pyarelal Sharma (Art) – Maharashtra

Shri Chandreshwar Prasad Thakur (Medicine) – Bihar

Ms. Usha Uthup (Art) – West Bengal

Shri Vijaykanth (Art) – Tamil Nadu

Shri Kundan Vyas (Literature & Education – Journalism) – Maharashtra

Padma Shri 2024 Winners

Parbati Baruah – India’s first female elephant mahout

Chami Murmu – Renowned tribal environmentalist

Sangthankima – Social worker from Mizoram

Jageshwar Yadav – Tribal welfare worker

Gurvinder Singh – Divyang social worker from Sirsa

Sathyanarayana Beleri – Rice farmer from Kasaragod

Dukhu Majhi – Tribal environmentalist from Sindri village

K Chellammal – Organic farmer from Andaman

Hemchand Manjhi – Medicinal practitioner from Narayanpur

Yanung Jamoh Lego – Herbal medicine expert from Arunachal Pradesh

Somanna – Tribal welfare worker from Mysuru

Sarbeswar Basumatary – Tribal farmer from Chirang

Prema Dhanraj – Plastic surgeon and social worker

Uday Vishwanath Deshpande – International Mallakhamb coach

Yazdi Maneksha Italia – Microbiologist expert in sickle cell anemia

Shanti Devi Paswan & Shivan Paswan – Husband-wife duo Godna painters

Ratan Kahar – Bhadu folk singer

Ashok Kumar Biswas – Prolific Tikuli painter

Balakrishnan Sadanam Puthiya Veetil – Distinguished Kalluvazhi Kathakali dancer

Uma Maheshwari D – Female Harikatha exponent

Gopinath Swain – Krishna Leela singer

Smriti Rekha Chakma – Chakma Loinloom shawl weaver from Tripura

Omprakash Sharma – Mach theatre artist

Narayanan E P – Veteran Theyyam Folk Dancer from Kannur

Bhagabat Padhan – Sabda Nrutya Folk dance expert

Sanatan Rudra Pal – Distinguished sculptor

Badrappan M – Exponent of Valli Oyil Kummi Folk Dance

Jordan Lepcha – Bamboo craftsman from Lepcha tribe

Machihan Sasa – Longpi potter from Ukhrul

Gaddam Sammaiah – Eminent Chindu Yakshaganam theatre artist

Jankilal – Behrupiya Artist from Bhilwara

Dasari Kondappa – 3rd generation Burra Veena player

Babu Ram Yadav – Brass Marori craftsperson

Nepal Chandra Sutradhar – 3rd Generation Chhau mask maker

