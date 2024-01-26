Padma Awards 2024: Foxconn Chairman Young Liu Conferred With Padma Bhushan

Liu Young is among 17 awardees conferred with India's third highest civilian award, the Padma Bhushan, on the Republic Day 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Foxconn Chairman Young Liu. (File Photo)

Padma Awards 2024: Taiwan-based Foxconn Chairman Young Liu has been conferred with the prestigious Padma Bhushan–India’s third highest civilian honour– according to the list announced by the Central government on the eve of the 75th Republic Day. Liu is the first Taiwanese national to be conferred with Padma Bhushan.

Trending Now

Who is Young Liu?

Young Liu, 68, is recognized as an innovative business leader who heads the global semiconductor manufacturing giant Foxconn as its CEO. Liu, a Taiwanese national, is a proven entrepreneur with over 40 years of experience in the semiconductor industry.

You may like to read

Liu first venture in the PC manufacturing industry came in 1988 when he founded Young Micro Systems. In 1995, he established a northbridge and southbridge IC design company, and later founded ITeX– a PC chipset company– in 1997.

Liu’s Young Micro Systems was merged with Foxconn in 1994. For his exceptional work at Foxconn, Young Liu won the “Digital Transformation Leadership” by Harvard Business Review in 2021.

The Taiwanese businessman holds a M.S. degree in Computer Engineering from the University of Southern California and a B.S. degree in Electrophysics from Taiwan’s National Chiao Tung University.

Padma Bhushan Awardees

Liu Young is among 17 awardees conferred with India’s third highest civilian award, the Padma Bhushan, on the Republic Day 2024. This year’s Padma awardees comprise of 5 Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 110 Padma Shri Awards. The list includes 30 women as well as eight persons from the category of Foreigners / NRI / PIO / OCI and nine Posthumous awardees.

This year’s list of Padma Awardees includes prominent names such as former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, actors Vyjayantimala Bali and Konidela Chiranjeevi, Sulabh International founder late Bindeshwar Pathak, first woman judge of Supreme Court late M Fathima Beevi and Bombay Samachar owner Hormusji N Cama.

Actor Mithun Chakraborty, BJP veteran Ram Naik, actor late Vijaykanth, singer Usha Uthup and philanthropist Kiran Nadar were also awarded the coveted civilian awards on the eve of 75th Republic Day, according to an official statement.

On Tuesday, it was announced that the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award, will be conferred on two-time Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur posthumously.

Among the Padma awardees, 34 are unsung heroes including India’s first woman elephant mahout Parbati Baruah, famous as “Hasti Kanya”, tribal environmentalist Chami Murmu, social worker Sangthankima who runs Mizoram’s largest orphanage and plastic surgeon Prema Dhanraj.

Five eminent persons who were awarded country’s second highest civilian award Padma Vibhushan included Naidu, Bali, Chiranjeevi, Pathak and Bharat Natyam dancer Padma Subrahmanyam.

Padma Bhushan was awarded to 17 prominent persons including Beevi, Cama, Chakraborty, Young, Vijaykanth, Uthup, Naik, Group Editor and CEO of Gujarati newspaper Janmabhoomi Kundan Vyas, veteran actor and director Dattatray Ambadas Mayaloo, former Union health minister CP Thakur and BJP leader Olanchery Rajagopal.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.