New Delhi: The government of India on Tuesday announced the Padma Awards 2022. This year, Chief Of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat will be conferred with Padma Vibhushan (posthumous). Apart from Rawat, vocalist Prabha Atre, former president of Geeta Press Radheyshyam Khemka (posthumous) and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh (Posthumous) have also been conferred with the Padma Vibhushan award.

Cyrus Poonawalla, the CEO of Serum Institute of India, which manufactured Covishield, along with Krishna Ella and Suchitra Ella, founder of Bharat Biotech, the manufactured Covaxin, have been awarded with Padma Bhushan, under Trade and Industry catagory, for their contribution in the fight against COVID-19. Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad has also been conferred with Padma Bhushan under public affirs caragory.

Other among the notable receipients of Padma Shree are single Sonu Nigam and Opympian Neeraj Chopra.

The awards would be conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions at Rashtrapati Bhawan later in March or April. This year the President has approved conferment of 128 Padma Awards including two duo case (in a duo case, the Award is counted as one). The list comprises four Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 107 Padma Shri Awards.

List Of Padma Awardees

Padma Vibhushan

Prabha Atre for Art Radheyshyam Khemka (Posthumous) for Literature and Education General Bipin Rawat (Posthumous) for Civil Service Kalyan Singh (Posthumous) for Public Affairs

Padma Bhushan

Ghulam Nabi Azad for Public Affairs Victor Banerjee for Art Gurmeet Bawa (Posthumous) for Art Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee for Public Affairs Natarajan Chandrasekaran for Trade and Industry Krishna Ella and Smt. Suchitra Ella* (Duo) for Trade and Industry Madhur Jaffery for Culinary Devendra Jhajharia for Sports Rashid Khan for Art Rajiv Mehrishi for Civil Service Satya Narayana Nadella for Trade and Industry Sundararajan Pichai for Trade and Industry Cyrus Poonawalla for Trade and Industry Sanjaya Rajaram (Posthumous) for Science and Engineering Pratibha Ray for Literature and Education Swami Sachidanand for Literature and Education Vashishth Tripathi for Literature and Education

Padma Shri

Prahlad Rai Agarwala for Trade and Industry Professor Najma Akhtar for Literature and Education Sumit Antil for Sports T Senka Ao for Literature and Education Kamalini Asthana and Ms. Nalini Asthana* (Duo) for Art Subbanna Ayyappan for Science and Engineering J K Bajaj f0r Literature and Education Sirpi Balasubramaniam for Literature and Education Srimad Baba Balia for Social Work Sanghamitra Bandyopadhyay for Science and Engineering Madhuri Barthwal for Art Akhone Asgar Ali Basharat for Literature and Education Dr. Himmatrao Bawaskar for Medicine Harmohinder Singh Bedi for Literature and Education Pramod Bhagat for Sports S Ballesh Bhajantri for Art Khandu Wangchuk Bhutia for Art Maria Christopher Byrski for Literature and Education Acharya Chandanaji for Social Work Sulochana Chavan for Art Neeraj Chopra for Sports Shakuntala Choudhary for Social Work Sankaranarayana Menon Chundayil for Sports S Damodaran for Social Work Faisal Ali Dar for Sports Jagjit Singh Dardi for Trade and Industry Dr. Prokar Dasgupta for Medicine Aditya Prasad Dash for Science and Engineering Dr. Lata Desai for Medicine Malji bhai Desai for Public Affairs Basanti Devi for Social Work Lourembam Bino Devi for Art Muktamani Devi for Trade and Industry Shyamamani Devi for Art Khalil Dhantejvi (Posthumous) for Literature and Education Savaji Bhai Dholakia for Social Work Arjun Singh Dhurve for Art Dr. Vijaykumar Vinayak Dongre for Medicine Chandraprakash Dwivedi for Art Dhaneswar Engti for Literature and Education Om Prakash Gandhi for Social Work Narasimha Rao Garikapati for Literature and Education Girdhari Ram Ghonju (Posthumous) for Literature and Education Shaibal Gupta (Posthumous) for Literature and Education Narasingha Prasad Guru for Literature and Education Gosaveedu Shaik Hassan (Posthumous) for Art Ryuko Hira for Trade and Industry Sosamma Iype for Animal Husbandry Avadh Kishore Jadia for Literature and Education Sowcar Janaki for Art Tara Jauhar for Literature and Education Vandana Kataria for Sports H R Keshavamurthy for Art Rutger Kortenhorst for Literature and Education P Narayana Kurup for Literature and Education Avani Lekhara for Sports Moti Lal Madan for Science and Engineering Shivnath Mishra for Art Dr. Narendra Prasad Misra (Posthumous) for Medicine Darshanam Mogilaiah for Art Guruprasad Mohapatra (Posthumous) for Civil Service Thavil Kongampattu A V Murugaiyan for Art R Muthukannammal for Art Abdul Khader Nadakattin for Grassroots Innovation Amai Mahalinga Naik for Agriculture Tsering Namgyal for Art A K C Natarajan for Art V L Nghaka for Literature and Education Sonu Nigam for Art Ram Sahay Panday for Art Chirapat Prapandavidya for Literature and Education K V Rabiya for Social Work Anil Kumar Rajvanshi for Science and Engineering Sheesh Ram for Art Ramachandraiah for Art Dr. Sunkara Venkata Adinarayana Rao for Medicine Gamit Ramilaben Raysingbhai for Social Work Padmaja Reddy for Art Guru Tulku Rinpoche for Spiritualism Brahmanand Sankhwalkar for Sports Vidyanand Sarek for Literature and Education Kali Pada Saren for Literature and Education Dr. Veeraswamy Seshiah for Medicine Prabhaben Shah for Social Work Dilip Shahani for Literature and Education Ram Dayal Sharma for Art Vishwamurti Shastri for Literature and Education Tatiana Lvovna Shaumyan forLiterature and Education Siddhalingaiah (Posthumous) for Literature and Education Kaajee Singh for Art Konsam Ibomcha Singh for Art Prem Singh for Social Work Seth Pal Singh for Agriculture Vidya Vindu Singh for Literature and Education Baba Iqbal Singh Ji for Social Work Dr. Bhimsen Singhal for Medicine Sivananda for Yoga Ajay Kumar Sonkar for Science and Engineering Ajita Srivastava for Art Sadguru Brahmeshanand Acharya Swami for Spiritualism Dr. Balaji Tambe (Posthumous) for Medicine Raghuvendra Tanwar for Literature and Education Dr. Kamlakar Tripathi for Medicine Lalita Vakil for Art Durga Bai Vyam for Art Jyantkumar Maganlal Vyas for Science and Engineering Badaplin War for Literature and Education

The Padma Awards are one of the highest civilian honours of India announced annually on the eve of Republic Day. The Awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher-order) and Padma Shri (distinguished service). The award seeks to recognize achievements in all fields of activities or disciplines where an element of public service is involved.

The Padma Awards are conferred on the recommendations made by the Padma Awards Committee, which is constituted by the Prime Minister every year. The nomination process is open to the public. Even self-nomination can be made.