New Delhi: The government of India on Tuesday announced the Padma Awards 2022.  This year, Chief Of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat will be conferred with Padma Vibhushan (posthumous). Apart from Rawat, vocalist Prabha Atre, former president of Geeta Press Radheyshyam Khemka (posthumous) and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh (Posthumous) have also been conferred with the Padma Vibhushan award.

Cyrus Poonawalla, the CEO of Serum Institute of India, which manufactured Covishield, along with Krishna Ella and Suchitra Ella, founder of Bharat Biotech, the manufactured Covaxin, have been awarded with Padma Bhushan, under Trade and Industry catagory, for their contribution in the fight against COVID-19. Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad has also been conferred with Padma Bhushan under public affirs caragory.

Other among the notable receipients of Padma Shree are single Sonu Nigam and Opympian Neeraj Chopra.

The awards would be conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions at Rashtrapati Bhawan later in March or April. This year the President has approved conferment of 128 Padma Awards including two duo case (in a duo case, the Award is counted as one). The list comprises four Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 107 Padma Shri Awards.

List Of Padma Awardees

Padma Vibhushan

  1.  Prabha Atre for Art
  2. Radheyshyam Khemka (Posthumous) for Literature and Education
  3. General Bipin Rawat (Posthumous) for Civil Service
  4. Kalyan Singh (Posthumous) for Public Affairs

Padma Bhushan

  1. Ghulam Nabi Azad for Public Affairs
  2. Victor Banerjee for Art
  3. Gurmeet Bawa (Posthumous) for Art
  4. Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee for Public Affairs
  5. Natarajan Chandrasekaran for Trade and Industry
  6. Krishna Ella and Smt. Suchitra Ella* (Duo) for Trade and Industry
  7. Madhur Jaffery for Culinary
  8. Devendra Jhajharia for Sports
  9. Rashid Khan for Art
  10. Rajiv Mehrishi for Civil Service
  11. Satya Narayana Nadella for Trade and Industry
  12. Sundararajan Pichai for Trade and Industry
  13. Cyrus Poonawalla for Trade and Industry
  14. Sanjaya Rajaram (Posthumous) for Science and Engineering
  15. Pratibha Ray for Literature and Education
  16. Swami Sachidanand for Literature and Education
  17. Vashishth Tripathi for Literature and Education

Padma Shri

  1. Prahlad Rai Agarwala for Trade and Industry
  2. Professor Najma Akhtar for Literature and Education
  3. Sumit Antil for Sports
  4. T Senka Ao for Literature and Education
  5. Kamalini Asthana and Ms. Nalini Asthana* (Duo) for Art
  6. Subbanna Ayyappan for Science and Engineering
  7. J K Bajaj f0r Literature and Education
  8. Sirpi Balasubramaniam for Literature and Education
  9. Srimad Baba Balia for Social Work
  10. Sanghamitra Bandyopadhyay for Science and Engineering
  11. Madhuri Barthwal for Art
  12. Akhone Asgar Ali Basharat for Literature and Education
  13. Dr. Himmatrao Bawaskar for Medicine
  14. Harmohinder Singh Bedi for Literature and Education
  15. Pramod Bhagat for Sports
  16. S Ballesh Bhajantri for Art
  17. Khandu Wangchuk Bhutia for Art
  18. Maria Christopher Byrski for Literature and Education
  19. Acharya Chandanaji for Social Work
  20. Sulochana Chavan for Art
  21. Neeraj Chopra for Sports
  22. Shakuntala Choudhary for Social Work
  23. Sankaranarayana Menon Chundayil for Sports
  24. S Damodaran for Social Work
  25. Faisal Ali Dar for Sports
  26. Jagjit Singh Dardi for Trade and Industry
  27. Dr. Prokar Dasgupta for Medicine
  28. Aditya Prasad Dash for Science and Engineering
  29. Dr. Lata Desai for Medicine
  30. Malji bhai Desai for Public Affairs
  31. Basanti Devi for Social Work
  32. Lourembam Bino Devi for Art
  33. Muktamani Devi for Trade and Industry
  34. Shyamamani Devi for Art
  35. Khalil Dhantejvi (Posthumous) for Literature and Education
  36. Savaji Bhai Dholakia for Social Work
  37. Arjun Singh Dhurve for Art
  38. Dr. Vijaykumar Vinayak Dongre for Medicine
  39. Chandraprakash Dwivedi for Art
  40. Dhaneswar Engti for Literature and Education
  41. Om Prakash Gandhi for Social Work
  42. Narasimha Rao Garikapati for Literature and Education
  43. Girdhari Ram Ghonju (Posthumous) for Literature and Education
  44. Shaibal Gupta (Posthumous) for Literature and Education
  45. Narasingha Prasad Guru for Literature and Education
  46. Gosaveedu Shaik Hassan (Posthumous) for Art
  47. Ryuko Hira for Trade and Industry
  48. Sosamma Iype for Animal Husbandry
  49. Avadh Kishore Jadia for Literature and Education
  50. Sowcar Janaki for Art
  51. Tara Jauhar for Literature and Education
  52. Vandana Kataria for Sports
  53. H R Keshavamurthy for Art
  54. Rutger Kortenhorst for Literature and Education
  55. P Narayana Kurup for Literature and Education
  56. Avani Lekhara for Sports
  57. Moti Lal Madan for Science and Engineering
  58. Shivnath Mishra for Art
  59. Dr. Narendra Prasad Misra (Posthumous) for Medicine
  60. Darshanam Mogilaiah for Art
  61. Guruprasad Mohapatra (Posthumous) for Civil Service
  62. Thavil Kongampattu A V Murugaiyan for Art
  63. R Muthukannammal for Art
  64. Abdul Khader Nadakattin for Grassroots Innovation
  65. Amai Mahalinga Naik for Agriculture
  66. Tsering Namgyal for Art
  67. A K C Natarajan for Art
  68. V L Nghaka for Literature and Education
  69. Sonu Nigam for Art
  70. Ram Sahay Panday for Art
  71. Chirapat Prapandavidya for Literature and Education
  72. K V Rabiya for Social Work
  73. Anil Kumar Rajvanshi for Science and Engineering
  74. Sheesh Ram for Art
  75. Ramachandraiah for Art
  76. Dr. Sunkara Venkata Adinarayana Rao for Medicine
  77. Gamit Ramilaben Raysingbhai for Social Work
  78. Padmaja Reddy for Art
  79. Guru Tulku Rinpoche for Spiritualism
  80. Brahmanand Sankhwalkar for Sports
  81. Vidyanand Sarek for Literature and Education
  82. Kali Pada Saren for Literature and Education
  83. Dr. Veeraswamy Seshiah for Medicine
  84. Prabhaben Shah for Social Work
  85. Dilip Shahani for Literature and Education
  86. Ram Dayal Sharma for Art
  87. Vishwamurti Shastri for Literature and Education
  88. Tatiana Lvovna Shaumyan forLiterature and Education
  89. Siddhalingaiah (Posthumous) for Literature and Education
  90. Kaajee Singh for Art
  91. Konsam Ibomcha Singh for Art
  92. Prem Singh for Social Work
  93. Seth Pal Singh for Agriculture
  94. Vidya Vindu Singh for Literature and Education
  95. Baba Iqbal Singh Ji for Social Work
  96. Dr. Bhimsen Singhal for Medicine
  97. Sivananda for Yoga
  98. Ajay Kumar Sonkar for Science and Engineering
  99. Ajita Srivastava for Art
  100. Sadguru Brahmeshanand Acharya Swami for Spiritualism
  101. Dr. Balaji Tambe (Posthumous) for Medicine
  102. Raghuvendra Tanwar for Literature and Education
  103. Dr. Kamlakar Tripathi for Medicine
  104. Lalita Vakil for Art
  105. Durga Bai Vyam for Art
  106. Jyantkumar Maganlal Vyas for Science and Engineering
  107. Badaplin War for Literature and Education

The Padma Awards are one of the highest civilian honours of India announced annually on the eve of Republic Day. The Awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher-order) and Padma Shri (distinguished service). The award seeks to recognize achievements in all fields of activities or disciplines where an element of public service is involved.

The Padma Awards are conferred on the recommendations made by the Padma Awards Committee, which is constituted by the Prime Minister every year. The nomination process is open to the public. Even self-nomination can be made.