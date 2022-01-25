New Delhi: The Central government on Tuesday announced that Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Google’s Sundar Pichai along with Seerum Institute’s Cyrus Poonawalla will be conferred with Padma Bhushan. Notably, Satya Nadella and Sundar Pichai are among the 17 Padma Bhushan awardees this year.Also Read - Congress Leader Ghulam Nabi Azad To Be Conferred With Padma Bhushan

Indian-American business executives Satya Nadella and Sundar Pichai have been honoured with the awards for their contribution in the ‘trade and industry’ category. Also Read - CDS Bipin Rawat Awarded Padma Vibhushan, Serum Institue CEO, Bharat Biotech Founders Conferred With Padma Bhushan

At the same time, Olympians Neeraj Chopra, Pramod Bhagat and Vandana Kataria, along with singer Sonu Nigam will be awarded Padma Shri award. Also Read - Project 'Jedi Blue': Google, Meta CEOs Face Lawsuit For Collusion to Dominate Ad Market. Details Here

Full list here:

It must be noted that Padma Bhushan is the third-highest civilian award in India after Bharat Ratna and Padma Vibhushan. And the Padma honours are given to people for their exceptional service in different fields such as art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, and civil service.