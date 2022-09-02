Bhubaneshwar: Kamala Pujari, who was conferred with Padma Sri in 2019, was allegedly forced to dance at the hospital before being discharged where she was undergoing treatment with some kidney ailments. After the video went viral, members of the Paraja tribe community demanded action against a woman social worker who allegedly forced their icon for the act. The video, in which the 70-something woman was seen dancing in the ICU of the government hospital, has gone viral on social media. The social worker was also seen dancing with her with music being played in the background.Also Read - Man Beheads Wife, Walks With Severed Head For 12 Kms In Odisha Village

"I never wanted to dance but was forced. I denied it repeatedly, but she (the social worker) did not listen. I had to dance. I was sick and got tired," Pujari was quoted as saying by some television channels in Koraput district from where she hails.

Collector & DM visited SCB Medical College today to ascertain the health conditions of Padmashree Kamala Pujari and interacted with her & discussed with attending doctors. Dr Abinash Rout, AO of SCB was present during this visit. pic.twitter.com/qedUbcgOtg — Cuttack DM (@CuttackDM) August 27, 2022

Harish Muduli, president of the tribal community’s association Paraja Samaja, in Koraput said that its members will hit the street if the government fails to take action against the social worker, identified as Mamata Behera.

Pujari, who was conferred with Padma Sri in 2019 for promoting organic farming and preserving over 100 varieties of indigenous seeds of different crops including paddy, was admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack with some kidney ailments.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had wished her a speedy recovery. The incident occurred prior to her discharge from the hospital on Monday.

The hospital authorities said Pujari was admitted to a special cabin and not in the ICU. “The woman who allegedly made Pujari dance used to visit her at the special cabin. The nurses were not there when they danced,” said Dr Abinash Rout, the registrar, administration, of the hospital.

Pujari’s attendant Rajeeb Hial said the Padma Sri awardee does not know Behera who had also clicked several selfies with Pujari.

Behera, however, clarified that she had no bad intention, but wanted to shun Pujari’s laziness.

Pujari belongs to the Paraja community, a major Scheduled Tribe of Odisha. They comprise around 4 per cent of the state’s tribal population.

They inhabit the hills and valleys of southern Odisha districts of Koraput, Nabrangpur, Malkangiri, Kalahandi and Rayagada, an official said.

